6 Home Exercises That Firm Belly Overhang Faster Than Gym Workouts After 60

You can banish stubborn belly fat right at home by adding these moves to your workouts.

If you enjoy the convenience and comfort of working out at home, you’re part of the popular group. According to a study published by Civic Science, 52% of adults are right there with you, opting for regular home workouts, which is much more than the 28% of gym-goers. But the bottom line is, whatever works best for you to exercise consistently is the most productive way to reach your health and fitness goals!

Home exercises can be productive for banishing stubborn belly fat. Although it’s not possible to magically target fat in one specific area of the body, performing the right movements can help tighten the transverse abdominis. Doing so will naturally flatten your belly area.

To get started in the right direction, we learned six of the most effective exercises you can do right at home, according to Terry Tateossian, Founder, Certified Lifestyle Medicine Coach, Trainer, and Nutritionist for Women 40+ at THOR – The House of Rose, who has completed a variety of advanced training to support her work in women’s health and middle-aged weight loss.

Tateossian stresses, “There are no exercises that will remove loose skin. What I am recommending below are exercises that will firm the deep core, correct posture, and change how the belly visually sits on the body.”

Below are six exercises she recommends most to clients.

Dead Bug

“The dead bugs are a great exercise for teaching the transverse abs how to fire under load. Most adults over 60 have not consciously activated this muscle in years and dead bugs can restore that connection faster than other movements. They can also flatten the belly because the TVA is the muscle that pulls the waist in,” Tateossian explains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lie face-up with your arms extended toward the sky and knees lifted and bent to 90 degrees. Press your lower back into the mat as you gradually lower your left arm and extend your right leg. Return to the center. Then, lower your right arm and left leg. Continue to alternate. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 slow and controlled reps per side.

Bird-Dog

“These are great for anti-rotation work and for firming the midsection because the deep core has to resist the body’s tendency to twist. That resistance builds a corset-like tone that people are looking for,” Tateossian shares.

Start on all fours in a tabletop position. Slowly extend your left arm and right leg, keeping your core braced. Hold for 2 seconds before returning to the start position. Switch sides, continuing to alternate. Perform 3 sets of 8 reps per side.

Modified Plank

“The plank is a GREAT high-density, full-body, and core exercise that is available for most people. The modified version makes it safe and sustainable for adults over 60 who often can’t hold a full plank long enough to build strength. Another variation is to start off the knees for as long as possible, and then drop to the knees to finish the set and continue to build on time under tension as you get stronger,” Tateossian explains.

On a yoga mat, set up your plank position: Place your hands under your shoulders and knees on the mat. Your body should be straight from shoulders to knees. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds. Perform 2 to 3 rounds.

Pelvic Tilt

“This exercise looks very gentle, so most people dismiss it. However, the pelvic tilt is the movement that reconnects the deep ab wall to the pelvic floor and teaches the two systems to fire together. For adults over 60, this reconnection is often the missing piece. The pelvic tilt is the switch that turns these systems back on,” Tateossian says.

Begin by lying flat on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the mat. Activate your core by driving your belly in toward your spine. Slowly release. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps, sticking with a slow and controlled tempo.

Glute Bridges

“Glute bridges are technically a posterior exercise, but I include them in every core program because the appearance of the belly is affected by the strength of the back of the body. When our glutes are weak, the pelvis tilts forwards, the belly pushes out visibly and everything looks softer than it actually is. Strong glutes hold the pelvis in a neutral position which pulls the body back into alignment,” Tateossian notes.

Begin by lying flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the mat. Place your arms at your sides with palms facing down. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for 2 seconds. Lower your hips back to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Diaphragmatic Breathing With Belly Draw-In

“This practice trains the transverse abs to hold the position it’s supposed to hold all day. Most adults breathe in a shallow upper chest way, which means the deep abs wall never gets used to and never learns to maintain tone,” Tateossian says. “Ten breaths per day when done consistently can retrain the neuromuscular system and the correct patterns that keeps the belly firm. And that is usually what shows up in the mirror.”