5 Daily Exercises That Reverse Muscle Loss Faster Than Weight Training After 60

Five daily moves a trainer says beat weight training after 60.

Life can be pretty great after 60. It’s a stage when you may have more time to enjoy the people, hobbies, and activities you love most. But there’s one uninvited guest that can be a total buzzkill: sarcopenia, the natural loss of lean muscle that occurs with age.

The good news? Performing regular resistance training and consuming a protein-packed diet can help address muscle loss head-on. This way, you can make every plan you want to make and enjoy every second.

We’re here to help you get started. Thanks to Domenic Angelino MS, MPH, CSCS, CPT, a Brown University educated fitness expert with a background in the psychosocial and physiologic aspects of exercise science, we learned five daily exercises that can reverse muscle loss faster than weight training after 60.

“Muscle is responsible for moving your body and keeping your body in fixed stable positions. If muscle goes down, it means you’ll have a harder time with both of those things,” Angelino tells us. “If your body is less stable, you’ll have a harder time balancing, making it more likely you’ll fall. Muscle mass doesn’t directly impact bone health, but the type of training that you do to build muscle mass often has a secondary effect of preserving and improving your bone health.”

If you want to reverse muscle loss, below are five moves to add to your workouts.

Squats

“These are extremely important because they help you preserve the strength of muscles that are necessary for many basic activities in your daily life. Something as simple as standing up and sitting back down can become harder with time if you don’t work on keeping those muscles strong. It might not be an issue at 60, but by 70, 80, or 90 it can really impact your quality of life,” Angelino explains.

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms ahead of you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips as you lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to rise back up to standing.

Overhead Presses

Reaching overhead becomes more challenging with age, so these muscles weaken more quickly than others. Overhead presses are a stellar exercise to help combat this.

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level, palms facing inward. Press the weights overhead, extending your arms. Use control as you lower the weights to shoulder height.

Farmers Walks

Farmers walks may not be the first exercise that comes to mind when training after 60, but it’s incredibly beneficial.

“It basically helps your body get better at stabilizing itself under stress. In doing so, it can help reduce your risk of falling as you continue to age,” Angelino says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hold a dumbbell or kettlebell in each hand at your sides. Start walking forward, keeping your torso still. Continue to walk for the prescribed distance or time.

Walking

Going on regular walks helps preserve a happy, healthy heart. Research shows this low-impact form of cardio also helps reduce the risk or severity of various health issues, including type-2 diabetes, cognitive decline, and dementia while improving sleep and longevity.

“Heart and respiratory health make it easier for your body to be in a condition that allows you to do the exercises that more directly help you retain muscle,” Angelino adds.

Seated Leg Raises

“Many people over 60 struggle with conventional ab work if they’re new to exercise. Performing seated versions, like a leg raise in a chair, can make it a bit easier to jump into. It’ll help you build strength until you get to the point where you can safely do more traditional ab exercises like sit-ups on a mat,” Angelino explains.