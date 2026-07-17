5 Morning Exercises That Restore Muscle Mass Faster Than Gym Sessions After 60

Losing muscle after 60? Try these 5 doctor-recommended morning moves.

Make no mistake about this fact of aging: Muscle mass is truly king. Muscle begins to decline at around 30 years of age, and accelerates after 60. This deficit can negatively impact everyday life if you aren’t proactive.

In fact, according to Dr. Reuben Chen, MD, Board-Certified Sports Medicine Physician, Longevity Expert & Chief Medical Advisor at Sunrider International, “This loss reduces strength, power, and endurance, leading to impaired mobility such as difficulty walking, climbing stairs, or rising from a chair. The key consequences include increased risk of falls, fractures, disability, and possible loss of independence, often resulting in a reduced quality of life. Regular resistance exercise and proper nutrition can significantly slow or reverse these effects.”

It’s essential to include the right exercise in your routine. To get you on the right track, we are here with five morning exercises that can help restore muscle faster than gym sessions after 60.

“These exercises are highly effective because they are functional, low-impact, and target the body’s major muscle groups–including the legs, glutes, quads, core, chest and arms–while mimicking daily activities such as standing up from a chair, climbing stairs, and pushing or lifting objects, to rebuild strength safely,” Dr. Chen tells us. “They emphasize balance, mobility, coordination, and controlled motion, which are crucial for older adults to combat age-related muscle loss … without needing gym equipment or high risk of injury.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dr. Chen specifically chose these exercises because they help older individuals build strength that correlates to everyday function. Now, let’s get started!

Sit-to-Stand

Begin seated at the front of a sturdy chair with your feet placed on the floor under your knees. Lean forward slightly. Try to stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support. Use control to slowly sit back down.

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Stair Step-Ups

Begin by standing tall, facing a low step. Place your left foot firmly onto the surface, keeping your core engaged and chest tall. Press through your left heel to lift your body until your left leg is straight and you’re standing on the surface. Use control to lower back to the start position. Repeat on the other side.

Bodyweight Squats

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms ahead of you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips as you lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to rise back up to standing.

Wall Pushups

Begin standing tall, arms-length away from a wall. Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the surface. Engage your core and bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the wall. Press back up to the starting position, keeping the movement slow and controlled.

Glute Bridges