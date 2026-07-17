5 Daily Exercises Men Should Do Each Morning to Build Leg Strength After 60

Maintaining strong legs becomes even more essential as you age in order to stay independent.

What do walking your dog, enjoying a game of racketball, and playing with your grandkids all have in common? These activities require solid leg strength. Maintaining strong, stable legs is even more important as you age, since you naturally lose muscle mass at a rate of 3% to 8% each decade after 30.

To get you on the right track, we spoke with Josh York, Founder & CEO, GYMGUYZ, the world’s largest in-home and on-site personal training company. Below are five daily exercises men should do each morning to build leg strength after 60. Doing so can help keep you active and independent.

“Nearly all daily activities depend on leg strength—walking, climbing stairs, getting out of the chair. When leg strength declines, these basic tasks become more difficult, which can directly impact independence,” York stresses. “Leg strength also plays a major role in balance and stability. As muscles weaken with age, everyday movements require more effort and the risk of falls increases. Maintaining strong legs helps support mobility, confidence, and the ability to stay active in daily life.”

Here are five daily exercises men should prioritize.

Sumo Squats

“Sumo squats target the inner thighs along with the glutes and quads, helping improve hip strength and lower-body control from a wider stance than regular squats,” York tells us.

Stand tall with your feet outside shoulder-width, toes slightly pointing outward. Extend your arms ahead of you or place your hands on your hips. Bend at the knees and hips to lower into a squat. Descend until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Press through your heels to return to standing.

Reverse Lunges

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Reverse lunges challenge each leg independently while placing less forward stress on the knees compared to forward lunging patterns,” York points out.

To begin, stand with your feet hip-distance apart and arms at your sides. Maintain a tall chest. Step your left foot back a few feet, making sure to land on the ball of your foot. Lower into a lunge position until your front thigh is parallel to the ground and your back knee hovers just above the floor. Press through your front heel to rise back up to standing.

Lateral Step-Ups

“Lateral step-ups improve side-to-side stability, which is often undertrained in traditional lower-body workouts,” York says.

Stand beside a step or low platform, holding an optional dumbbell or kettlebell. Step up and across the surface laterally, leading with one leg. Maintain a tall posture and braced core.

Standing Calf Raises

“This exercise targets the calves and ankles, improving overall lower-body stability that helps with walking and climbing stairs,” York notes.

Begin by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Engage your core. Slowly rise onto your toes. Squeeze your upper back muscles at the top as you hold the calf raise, feeling the stretch in your lower legs. Lower back down with control.

Standing Heel Walks

“Standing heel walks strengthen the muscles along the front of the lower legs, improving foot control and reducing the likelihood of tripping throughout the daily movements,” York explains.