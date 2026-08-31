5 Exercises Men Over 60 Should Do Each Morning to Restore Muscle

These trainer-approved morning moves help men over 60 rebuild the muscle that keeps them strong.

An unfortunate reality about getting older is that muscle mass begins slipping away, decade by decade. This condition is known as sarcopenia and it starts in your 30s, and tends to accelerate in your 60s. Fortunately, research shows your muscle can respond to consistent resistance training at any age. The best part? You don’t need heavy weights or an expensive gym membership to make it happen.

However, you have to be consistent with your training, especially after 60, to see results. And an excellent time of day to fit it in is first thing in the morning so that you never miss a beat. Studies suggest that getting a short workout completed before the day’s demands pile up is the simplest way to make strength training a habit that sticks.

To uncover which exercises men over 60 should do each morning to restore muscle, we spoke with James Brady, CPT, a certified personal trainer at OriGym, who put together five exercises that you can do anywhere, anytime. Each move targets muscles you depend on all day, and none of them require getting under heavy weight or fancy equipment. Read on for the exercises and detailed instructions. Then, when you’re finished, be sure to check out The 6 Best Exercises for Men to Stay Lean and Strong After 60.

Chair Sit-to-Stands

The chair sit-to-stand engages lower body muscles that are essential for walking, climbing stairs, and getting up from a seated position. If you can do it safely, try standing without pushing off with your hands for an extra challenge.

How to do it:

Sit near the front of a sturdy chair with your feet planted firmly on the floor. Lean slightly forward and flex your core. Stand up all the way without using your hands if possible. Lower yourself slowly back to the chair with control. Perform two to three sets of 10 to 12 reps. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Wall Push-ups

Wall push-ups are an accessible way to work the chest, shoulders, and arms without getting down on the floor. Pressing your chest toward the wall and pushing away provides real resistance for the upper body while keeping the movement joint-friendly. If you’re up for it, make it more challenging by stepping your feet farther from the wall.

How to do it:

Stand facing a wall with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Step your feet back until your body forms a straight line. Bend your elbows to bring your chest toward the wall. Push yourself back to the starting position. Keep your core braced throughout the entire movement. Complete two to three sets of 10 to 15 reps. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Glute Bridges

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As the name implies, glute bridges target your glutes and the surrounding muscles that support your hips. Pressing through your feet to lift your hips builds the lower body strength behind everyday movements like standing and climbing stairs.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Rest your arms at your sides. Press through your feet to lift your hips. Pause for one to two seconds at the top. Lower your hips slowly with control. Aim for two to three sets of 10 to 15 reps. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Standing Calf Raises

Standing calf raises strengthen the muscles at the back of your lower leg, which are involved in almost every lower body movement and supporting balance. For added support, hold onto a chair or counter for safety if balance is an issue.

How to do it:

Stand tall while holding a chair or counter for support if needed. Keep your legs straight but not locked. Slowly rise onto the balls of your feet. Pause for one to two seconds at the top of the movement. Lower your heels with control. Complete two to three sets of 12 to 15 reps. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Bird Dog

This dynamic core exercise involves extending one arm and the opposite leg while keeping your body steady. Research shows this kind of movement can help improve strength and daily physical function in older adults.

How to do it: