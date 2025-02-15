Mountain Dew Discontinues 3 Fan-Favorite Flavors and Drinkers Aren't Happy

Mountain Dew is attracting serious attention – and not just because of the soda brand's out-there Super Bowl commercial starring Seal. Last week, Mountain Dew quietly discontinued a few fan-favorite flavors and replaced them with new ones. While some people are excited to try the latest drops, others are mourning the loss of some of their go-to varieties. Is your favorite on the discontinued list? Here is everything you need to know about the latest Mountain Dew news.

Out with the Old Flavors and In with the New

According to Instagram's snachwithzach and teamsupernovafb, Mountain Dew is discontinuing three flavors this year. They will be replacing them with three others. The swaps will happen throughout the year, with two popular ones no longer in production already.

No More Major Melon

Major Melon, a popular flavor, has already been halted. "NOOO NOT MAJOR MELON!" wrote one fan. "I'm sad the major melon one isn't here anymore," added another. "I'm sad about Major Melon going away but everything else looks great," a third chimed in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

35 Worst Sodas for Your Health

Spark Is Also Gone

Another shocking discontinuation is Mountain Dew Spark, a fan-favorite raspberry lemonade flavor that has been a staple for many Dew drinkers. Spark initially launched as a Speedway-exclusive flavor in 2020 before expanding nationwide due to its immense popularity. Known for its bold, citrusy punch and eye-catching pink color, it quickly gained a dedicated following. However, despite its success, Mountain Dew has officially ceased production of Spark, leaving many customers disappointed. "What the heck is with these choices?!? Spark was amazing," one frustrated Instagram user commented. Fans who loved its tangy, refreshing taste are now scrambling to stock up before it's gone for good.

The 26 Unhealthiest Sodas—Ranked by Sugar Content

Frost Bite Is Next

Mountain Dew Frost Bite is also set to disappear later this year, marking another loss for longtime fans. Launched in 2020 as a Walmart-exclusive flavor, Frost Bite became well-known for its bright blue color and smooth, tropical melon taste. Its unique flavor profile made it stand out from other Mountain Dew varieties, earning a cult following among those who enjoyed its crisp and refreshing taste. With news of its discontinuation, fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment. "Dude, I'm gonna buy so many Frost Bites before they go," one fan wrote, while another simply said, "fr, my favorite flavor." As Mountain Dew makes way for new releases, Frost Bite drinkers are left wondering if their favorite blue Dew will ever make a comeback.

Here Are the New Flavors

The trio will be replaced by Mountain Dew Baja Cabo Citrus in April, in both full and zero-sugar options, and Mountain Dew Dragonfruit, exclusively in Walmart stores, by June. In July, Mountain Dew Honeydew will hit shelves, followed by Trolli Cherry Lemon, in full and zero-sugar, by fall. Another flavor, Spicy Mango Ruse, will also launch in April, "but exclusive to Little Caesar's for a limited time," they write in the Instagram post. Summer Freeze will also return for the summer. However, Patriotic Dews will not be available.

Mountain Dew's Super Commercial Is the Talk of the Town

People also can't stop talking about Moun tain Dew's Super Bowl Sunday commercial, starring Seal as a seal for Mountain Dew Baja Blast. It involves Mountain Dew's Mountain Dude, the tropical lime-spiked soda, and seals – and one seal with Seal's face – singing "Kiss From a Lime."