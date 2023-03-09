35 Worst Sodas To Stay Away From Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

For many people, it's not much of a secret how bad drinking soda can be for your overall health. If you happen to sip on a can of soda every day, then you're really in the danger zone. See, drinking soda daily can lead you to not only gain weight, but as some research notes, you're also working toward shortening your lifespan—which is obviously something you don't want to do. And it doesn't matter which type of soda you drink, either. Whether it's a diet variety, a fruit-flavored soda, or a can of Coke, you're still harming your health.

Aside from the fact that these drinks are loaded up with chemicals and can even be alarmingly high in calories, the biggest problem with soda is the amount of added sugar they contain. Frequent consumption of added sugars, especially in the form of sugar-sweetened beverages, can be a big factor as to why you can't lose that abdominal fat. Additionally, it can negatively impact your mood and it can even increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes and heart disease. (Not so sweet, after all.) And some of the worst sodas out there contain more more added sugar than multiple donuts or a pint of ice cream.

To find out which sodas are the absolute worst to buy, we looked at which fizzy beverages are currently on the market and ranked them from bad to the worst of them all. In order to rank each one, we mainly took the amount of total and added sugar into account. Read on to learn which are the worst sodas on grocery store shelves right now. Then, after you're done crossing these sugar bombs off your shopping list, be sure to check out the 6 Best Drinks To Lose Belly Fat and Slow Visible Aging, Say Experts.

35 Warheads Sour Soda

per 12 fl oz : 150 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 10 mg sodium, 36 g carbs (0 g fiber, 35 g sugar), 0 g protein

Fans of Warheads candies are going to love the chance to drink in some of their favorite sour flavors with the Warhead Sour Sodas. However, 35 grams of sugar in a 12-ounce can is certainly a lot, especially when you keep in mind that the American Heart Association recommends men consume no more than 36 grams of added sugar per day, and women no more than 25 grams.

Sign up for our newsletter!

34 Dr. Pepper Cherry Vanilla

per 12 fl oz : 140 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 60 mg sodium, 39 g carbs (0 g fiber, 38 g sugar), 0 g protein

Dr. Pepper's Cherry Vanilla soda is serving up a ton of sugar in just one small can, coming in at 38 grams. It may be delicious, but when you consider the fact that you'll likely consume other added sugar calories throughout the day, taking in more than your entire daily recommended amount in one drink seems risky.

33 Starry Lemon Lime

per 12 fl oz : 150 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 35 mg sodium, 39 g carbs (0 g fiber, 39 g sugar), 0 g protein

If you're a fan of the lemon-lime combination in sodas, chances are you'll love this can of Starry soda. However, what you may not love is the 39 grams of added sugar, which already puts you over the edge of your recommended daily max.

32 Dr. Pepper Strawberries & Cream

per 12 fl oz : 150 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 55 mg sodium, 40 g carbs (0 g fiber, 39 g sugar), 0 g protein

There's no doubt that a strawberries & cream soda sounds absolutely delicious, but 39 grams of added sugar per can is way too high. You're better off trying this strawberry vanilla soda instead.

31 Fanta Piña Colada

per 20 fl oz : 230 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 65 mg sodium, 61 g carbs (0 g fiber, 61 g sugar), 0 g protein

Fanta debuted this soda flavor in 2020, which was described as a drink that tastes like a vacation. Well, the sugar here is just through the roof, with one 20-ounce bottle packing as much of the sweet stuff as you would get from 20 Oreo Thin cookies.

30 Nitro Pepsi

per 13.65 fl oz : 230 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 140 mg sodium, 63 g carbs (0 g fiber, 63 g sugar), 0 g protein

If you're someone who likes the smooth, rich texture of a nitro cold brew or a beer on tap, you may certainly appreciate a can of Nitro Pepsi—which is Pepsi infused with nitrogen. Unfortunately though, in just a 13.64-ounce can, you're getting a whopping 63 grams of sugar.

29 Sprite

per 20 fl oz : 230 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 110 mg sodium, 64 g carbs (0 g fiber, 63 g sugar), 0 g protein

Sprite is a classic lemon-lime soda, but just one bottle is packing more sugar than 10 Oreo cookies. Imagine having that must sugar from just one drink, without factoring in anything else you might decide to eat or drink that day.

28 Fanta Green Apple

per 20 fl oz : 240 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 60 mg sodium, 64 g carbs (0 g fiber, 63 g sugar), 0 g protein

Apples are said to be a secret weight-loss weapon, as one study found that snacking on an apple before a meal can actually help you reduce the amount of calories you eat. But don't expect that same outcome if you down a bottle of Fanta's Green Apple soda before dinner, of course.

27 Pibb Xtra

per 20 fl oz : 230 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 65 mg sodium, 64 g carbs (0 g fiber, 64 g sugar), 0 g protein

Pibb Xtra is described as "an extra bold, extra good" soda with a "spicy cherry taste." While that might pique your interest, the 64 grams of sugar should stop your right in your tracks.

26 Coca-Cola Cherry Vanilla

per 20 fl oz : 240 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 50 mg sodium, 65 g carbs (0 g fiber, 65 g sugar), 0 g protein

Coca-Cola came up with the grand idea to combine its beloved cherry and vanilla flavors into one soda. Although creative, this makes for a drink that is serving up 65 grams of sugar in just one bottle. And yes, that's all added sugar that you're looking at.

25 Coca-Cola Cinnamon

per 20 fl oz : 240 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 55 mg sodium, 65 g carbs (0 g fiber, 65 g sugar), 0 g protein

Coca-Cola breaks out this cinnamon flavor during the holiday season every year, so it makes sense that you would want to stock up when you see the bottles finally arrive on store shelves. Just because it's a limited-time flavor doesn't mean it's exempt from our list, though.

RELATED: 30 Secrets About Coca-Cola You Never Knew

24 Dr Pepper

per 20 fl oz : 240 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 95 mg sodium, 66 g carbs (0 g fiber, 65 g sugar), 0 g protein

In case you were wondering, this soda was not formulated by an actual doctor. With 240 calories and 65 grams of sugar per bottle, that should be quite obvious.

RELATED: 30 Facts About Soda That You'll Find Totally Disturbing

23 Pepsi Vanilla

per 20 fl oz : 250 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 55 mg sodium, 66 g carbs (0 g fiber, 66 g sugar), 0 g protein

Pepsi added a dash of vanilla to its original flavor and again, that's not making it any healthier. And even though their packaging advertises the use of "real sugar," it's still a whopping 66 grams in each bottle.

22 Pepsi

per 20 fl oz : 250 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 55 mg sodium, 69 g carbs (0 g fiber, 69 g sugar), 0 g protein

The classic Pepsi flavor actually has a few more grams of sugar than the vanilla variety, but neither choice are healthy. We know the crisp taste of this soda is quite satisfying, so if you must have some, try drinking half the bottle or choosing a smaller size.

21 Pepsi Wild Cherry

per 20 fl oz : 260 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 55 mg sodium, 70 g carbs (0 g fiber, 70 g sugar), 0 g protein

The Wild Cherry flavor of Pepsi has a bit more sugar than Dr Pepper's version. In fact, this bottle has as much sugar as 25 pieces of Sour Patch Watermelon candies. Scary!

20 Coca-Cola Vanilla

per 12 fl oz : 260 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 60 mg sodium, 70 g carbs (0 g fiber, 70 g sugar), 0 g protein

Coca-Cola's Vanilla soda is also coming in at 260 calories per bottle and 70 grams of sugar, like the Wild Cherry Pepsi. Whatever your flavor preference may be, you'll be picking your poison either way.

19 A&W Root Beer

per 20 fl oz : 270 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 135 mg sodium, 73 g carbs (0 g fiber, 72 g sugar), 0 g protein

Seeing that this bottle of A&W Root Beer has 72 grams of sugar, it's shocking to think about how much sugar you would be having if you turned this into a root beer float.

18 Mountain Dew Major Melon

per 20 fl oz : 270 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 85 mg sodium, 73 g carbs (0 g fiber, 73 g sugar), 0 g protein

According to the Mountain Dew website, this fun member of the Dew lineup is said to bring a "never-ending funhouse at Major Melon land through a burst of watermelon flavor." Actual watermelon can help you lose weight and is said to help improve your heart health, but you're not going to get that here.

RELATED: The Absolute Worst Drinks for High Blood Sugar

17 Sun Drop Citrus

per 20 fl oz : 290 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 90 mg sodium, 76 g carbs (0 g fiber, 75 g sugar), 0 g protein

Sip on a bottle of the citrus-flavored Sun Drop soda, and you're consuming as much sugar as you would get from three full-sized Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bars.

16 Mountain Dew Pitch Black

per 20 fl oz : 280 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 95 mg sodium, 75 g carbs (0 g fiber, 75 g sugar), 0 g protein

Mountain Dew markets their Pitch Black as a dark citrus punch flavor, and according to their website, it's here for a limited time only. But with 75 grams of sugar per bottle, it's better to just leave this soda and let it have its moment.

15 Mountain Dew Code Red

per 20 fl oz : 280 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 180 mg sodium, 76 g carbs (0 g fiber, 76 g sugar), 0 g protein

Mountain Dew's Code Red flavor is a cherry-based soda that serves up 76 grams of the sweet stuff. Because of this, the famous red drink should get a skip.

14 Mountain Dew Voltage

per 20 fl oz : 290 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 105 mg sodium, 76 g carbs (0 g fiber, 76 g sugar), 0 g protein

The Dew strikes yet again, this time with its Voltage soda, which is said to be "charged with raspberry citrus flavor and ginseng." Have you ever actually seen a blue raspberry, though?

13 Sunkist Peach

per 20 fl oz : 290 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 105 mg sodium, 78 g carbs (0 g fiber, 76 g sugar), 0 g protein

Peaches are low in calories (around 50 for a medium-sized one) and yet high in fiber, as well as vitamins E, C, and K. Overall, it's a fruit that can majorly help your immune system. So, to see Sunkist's peach-flavored soda is packing 76 grams of added sugar is quite sad.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: What Happens to Your Gut When You Drink Energy Drinks

12 Crush Cherry

per 20 fl oz : 290 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 115 mg sodium, 78 g carbs (0 g fiber, 75 g sugar), 0 g protein

One study uncovered that cherries are said to help reduce inflammation, and it's one of the best fruits to eat when you're really focused on weight loss. Crush's Cherry Soda, on the other hand, isn't doing anything to help you reach those health goals.

RELATED: Does Tart Cherry Juice Really Help You Sleep Better?

11 Crush Strawberry

per 20 fl oz : 290 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 115 mg sodium, 77 g carbs (0 g fiber, 76 g sugar), 0 g protein

And the same can be said for Crush's Strawberry Soda, too, as it's also packed to the brim with 76 grams of sugar. You're much better off mixing a 100% fruit juice with some sparkling water for a bubbly, fruity beverage.

10 Fanta Mango

per 20 fl oz : 280 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 60 mg sodium, 77 g carbs (0 g fiber, 76 g sugar), 0 g protein

Eating a mango might make you feel like you're somewhere tropical, and the fruit is full of vitamin C, fiber, and folate. The same can't be said for Fanta's Mango soda, however, which contains more sugar than 20 Chips Ahoy cookies.

9 Mountain Dew

per 20 fl oz : 290 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 105 mg sodium, 77 g carbs (0 g fiber, 77 g sugar), 0 g protein

One bottle of Mountain Dew, and you're looking at 77 grams of sugar—this is a big yikes. If you're still unsure about any long-term damage soda can have, you might want to think about your smile. Studies have uncovered that dental erosion and severe tooth decay have been linked to frequent soft drink consumption.

8 Mountain Dew Live Wire

per 20 fl oz : 290 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 105 mg sodium, 77 g carbs (0 g fiber, 77 g sugar), 0 g protein

Mountain Dew's take on orange soda is just as bad as the original flavor. Don't even bother drinking any of this live wire, and save yourself some of the calories and sugar by opting for some orange juice mixed with sparking water.

RELATED: The Worst Side Effect of Drinking Soda, Says Dietitian

7 Mello Yello

per 20 fl oz : 290 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 80 mg sodium, 78 g carbs (0 g fiber, 77 g sugar), 0 g protein

The name of this citrus-flavored soda might make it seem like it's a chill, refreshing drink. But one bottle of Mello Yello contains nearly 300 calories and 77 grams of sugar. That's nothing to be calm about!

6 Mug Cream Soda

per 20 fl oz : 290 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 105 mg sodium, 79 g carbs (0 g fiber, 79 g sugar), 0 g protein

Cream soda is known for its vanilla flavor that is reminiscent of ice cream, but Mug's version is loaded up with 79 grams of added sugar—that's almost as much as an entire pint of Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Bean ice cream.

5 Fanta Pineapple

per 20 fl oz : 300 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 90 mg sodium, 81 g carbs (0 g fiber, 80 g sugar), 0 g protein

Sensing a trend among these fruit-flavored sodas? Eating an actual pineapple has plenty of upsides, such as helping to aid digestion and boost your mood—both of which, as you can imagine, are lost in this Fanta soda.

4 Sunkist Fruit Punch

per 20 fl oz : 300 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 100 mg sodium, 82 g carbs (0 g fiber, 80 g sugar), 0 g protein

A fruit punch soda sounds intriguing, and the color of this Sunkist drink is eye-catching, to say the least. Take a look at the nutrition, though, and those 80 grams of sugar are enough to scare you away for good.

3 Crush Peach

per 12 fl oz : 310 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 105 mg sodium, 83 g carbs (0 g fiber, 81 g sugar), 0 g protein

More than 300 calories and 81 grams of sugar for a bottle of Crush's Peach soda? If you're really in the mood for some peach flavor, we highly suggest eating the actual fruit instead.

2 Sunkist Pineapple

per 20 fl oz : 320 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 95 mg sodium, 85 g carbs (0 g fiber, 83 g sugar), 0 g protein

Another pineapple soda makes the list, and it's even worse than the Fanta offering. Sunkist's version of this fruity drink comes in at 83 grams of sugar, which is more than you would get if you ate three of McDonald's vanilla ice cream cones.

1 Crush Pineapple

per 20 fl oz : 320 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 110 mg sodium, 86 g carbs (0 g fiber, 85 g sugar), 0 g protein

If you chowed down on eight Original Glazed Krispy Kreme donuts, you would still consume less sugar than you would get from this one bottle of Crush Pineapple soda. Plus, this soda has the same amount of calories as two bags of Lay's Classic Potato Chips. Those are more than enough reasons to never go near this drink!

A previous version of this story was published n December 2020. It has since been updated to include additional entries, proofreading revisions, additional research, and updated contextual links.