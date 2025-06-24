Mountain Dew is Releasing Two New Wild Flavors Next Year

Summer is the season of Mountain Dew. We already know that many exciting new flavors are coming this season, with some already on the shelves. However, some insiders already have inside information about the next wild flavors coming from the ‘Dew next year. “Mountain Dew is reportedly releasing two Baja spinoffs next year,” says Tyler Bowers of Team Supernova FB, “with some never before seen flavors.”

Baja Blue Surge Is Coming in Early 2026

Bowers maintains that new flavors are going to be game-changing. “Set to join the lineup in 2026 are two LTOs, the first being Baja Blue Surge,” he writes. In the video, he says that they have acai, lychee, and blueberry, “which are flavors we’ve never seen in a Mountain Dew,” he maintains. “Rumor has it it is releasing in January as a full year LTO, so running all through 2026. We don’t know yet if there will be a zero, but I’m hoping there will be as a Zero fan, and it’s a full year LTO, so it’s totally possible.”

An Unknown Strawberry Flavor Will Follow in June 2026

The second “being an unknown pink flavor with speculations currently resting as some sort of strawberry option,” he writes. “It’s no secret that Mountain Dew likes to release new flavors in the Spring and Summer. While he doesn’t know a lot, “we do know it’s coming in June,” he says. “Our speculations right now based off of the potato wualkity image, strawberry mango, strawberry guava, I’m hoping for the latter because that sounds bomb,” he says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Game Fuel Will Be Heading Out

Unfortunately, with all new launches, there is usually a flavor that gets left behind. He also revealed that “we will have to say farewell” to Game Fuel, as “it is not returning this November.”

These Are the 12th or 13th Baja Surge Flavors

Bowers is excited about the upcoming launches. “I believe these are the 12th or 13th Baja spinoffs at this point, which is pretty legit. My big question is are you hyped or are you hyped?” he asks in the video.

Mountain Dew Dragon Fruit

You don’t have to wait until 2026 to try new flavors. Mountain Dew Dragon Fruit was released this summer, adding the tropical sweetness of dragon fruit (also known as pitaya), an exotic, vibrant pink fruit native to Mexico and Central America, to the OG Dew. The result? A juicy, lively, and unexpected pink soda that’s not overly sweet but taps into the amazingness of the fruit and, in summary, tastes like summer in a bottle. The soda officially launches June 15, exclusively at Walmart in full-sugar only in 20 oz. bottles and 12 oz. 12-packs.

Mountain Dew Summer Freeze

Mountain Dew Summer Freeze is also back by popular demand this summer. “Inspired by the nostalgic red, white, and blue ice pop, Summer Freeze merges that classic flavor with the iconic citrus taste of Mountain Dew. Available in full-sugar and zero in 20 oz. bottles and 12 oz. 12-packs,” influencer Markie Devo revealed. It is out now and fans are psyched.. “Zero sugar!!! Yes!!!!” one fan said when the drink was announced. “I was super sad to see this one go. I’m glad it’s coming back!” another commented. “Literally a top 5 flavor for me!” a third raved.

Mountain Dew Infinite Swirl

Fans are also excited about Mountain Dew Infinite Swirl. Tyler Bowers (@teamsupernovafb) shared the exciting news on Instagram. “You’ve been asking me about this one for a hot minute – Infinite Swirl is FINALLY back (with a SHINY brand new, incredible look) and has already been spotted both in California and Massachusetts!” he wrote, alongside a photo. “The berry pineapple flavor continues to be only available at Speedway, 7-Eleven, and Stripes locations in full sugar bottles only (no cans and no zero) and you will want to get it while you can, I am told explicitly this time that it will be available for a limited time only.”