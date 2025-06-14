Summer is here, and Trader Joe’s is making sure its shelves are stocked with warm-weather-inspired items. Over the last week, shoppers and influencers have been sharing news about exciting new products and fan favorites returning for the season. From delicious summer-licious desserts to brand-name skincare dupes, there are so many things we can’t wait to try. Here are 7 Trader Joe’s items shoppers say are too good to miss right now.

Trader Joe’s S’mores Bars

Trader Joe’s S’mores bars, “fudgey brownie on a honey graham crust with marshmallow cream topping,” are back and fans are stoked. “So happy the s’mores bars are back! They could use more marshmallows but still so decadent & rich yum,” writes Trader Joe’s Obsessed. “These air fried are one of my favorites of all time!” writes one follower. “I’ve just had them frozen lmao they are bomb,” adds another.

Trader Joe’s Horchata Ice Cream

Trader Joe’s Horchata Ice Cream is also back in stores just in time for summer. “Welcome back Horchata Ice cream! The little crunchy bits really make this so good! I had some extra cinnamon on top… are you a fan?” writes Trader Joe’s Obsessed about the “sweet cinnamon and rice ice cream with horchata flavored cookie pieces.” Shoppers were excited. “My ALL TIME FAVORITE seasonal flavor!!!” wrote one.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trader Joe’s Passion Fruit Granola

Also back for summer? Trader Joe’s Passion Fruit Granola. “Back at Trader Joe’s for $3.99 and still obsessed with this granola. The passion fruit flavor is bright and tropical, the raspberry pieces add the perfect tart crunch, and it’s just sweet enough. Great on yogurt, with milk, or straight out of the bag. A solid upgrade to any breakfast routine!” writes Trader Joe’s List. “That passion fruit granola is sooo good! They also have an almond butter granola with nut clusters that is super yummy,” commented one shopper. “My favorite TJ’s granola!” adds another.

Trader Joe’s Roasted Tomato Labneh Dip

“Trader Joe’s did it again—this Roasted Tomato Labneh Dip is wildly good,” says Trader Joe’s List. “Creamy, tangy, cheesy, herby… it’s everything I didn’t know I needed in a dip. Inspired by the rich flavors of the Mediterranean and Middle East, this labneh is blended with roasted tomatoes and aromatic herbs for a bold, savory bite. Try it with pita chips, lavash, veggies, fries, sandwiches, grain bowls—honestly, just try it. You won’t regret it.” Shoppers agree that the dip is a hit. “Spread it on flatbread and add fresh diced tomatoes and Persian cucumbers. It’s so good!” writes one.

Trader Joe’s Watermelon Lip Mask

Dupe alert! “New at Trader Joe’s: the Watermelon Lip Mask is here for summer and might just be a $5.99 dupe for the Laneige version,” writes Trader Joe’s List. “I’ll be honest—I usually don’t love the smell of artificial watermelon, but for those that enjoy it, this one is surprisingly light and the formula is really nice. Hydrating, not sticky, and packed with shea butter, coconut oil, and vitamin E. Plus, the shimmer is subtle and the price? WAY more budget-friendly than the $24 options out there. Limited time only—have you tried it yet??” Shoppers are going wild over the new item. “I bought it today and love it. I also tried the vanilla one last month & it wears the same as Laneige. So I went back to buy 3 more (same price as one Laneige),” confirmed a shopper.

Trader Joe’s Passion Fruit Sorbet

Jeff Lui, aka woknrollfoodie, shared about a new sweet treat in the freezer section. “New Sorbet over at Trader Joes! It is the Passionfruit Sorbet and it is at Trader Joe’s just in time for the summer season!!! The taste right out of the pint is refreshing and sweet. Definately a good flavor for the sorbet variety. I’m thinking I like this better than the Mango version!!” he wrote. “Love it,” confirmed a shopper.

Patis Love Pistachio Dark Chocolate Dubai Style

Trader Joe’s Aficionado shared about the store’s new Dubai chocolate. “🚨NEW ITEM🚨 Trader Joe’s Just Went Full Dubai with Their New Chocolate Bar and We’re Obsessed 🍫,” they wrote. “Trader Joe’s has officially entered its luxury era with the new Dubai Style Chocolate Bar, and let me tell you it’s super tasty. This rich, velvety chocolate is studded with roasted pistachio cream and crispy kataifi (aka golden shredded pastry magic), inspired by the decadent sweets of the Middle East. It’s crunchy, nutty, buttery, bougie and everything you never knew you needed in a chocolate bar. We all know Trader Joe’s has some good chocolate bar and this one doesn’t fall short.” According to shoppers, the item is already selling out.