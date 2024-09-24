12 National Coffee Day Deals You Can't Afford to Miss

Americans are coffee aficionados. According to a January 2024 survey conducted by the market research company Drive Research, a whopping 73% of us enjoy coffee on a daily basis, and 36% guzzle three to five cups each day. The caffeinated drink only seems to be getting more popular, as the National Coffee Association reported in April that daily coffee consumption was up 37% since 2004.

Each year, coffee lovers across the United States honor the massively popular beverage with its very own holiday on Sept. 29. To help customers celebrate the occasion this year, restaurant and coffee chains alike have an exciting slate of promotions lined up for customers.

Read on for the 12 National Coffee Day deals that you won't want to miss this Sunday, including tantalizing freebies, big discounts, and BOGO (buy one, get one) offers.

Dunkin'

As one of the largest coffee chains in the country, it should come as no surprise that Dunkin' is joining in on the National Coffee Day celebrations. On Sept. 29, Dunkin' customers will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee (5 calories) with any purchase. This deal will only be available to rewards members and is limited to one per customer.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

I Tried the Chai Latte at 7 Popular Coffee Chains & the Best Was Rich and Tasty With Extra Pep

Sheetz

On Sept. 29, the convenience store chain Sheetz will sell cold brew coffee (10 calories per medium cup) for just 99 cents at all of its 750+ locations. As a bonus, this offer is valid for all cold brew sizes, so customers can opt for a large without having to pay extra. Only My Sheetz Rewardz members will be able to take advantage of the deal by checking out the Offerz tab in the chain's app.

Shipley Do-Nuts

In honor of National Coffee Day this year, Shipley Do-Nuts is treating its customers to the perfect coffee accompaniment: donuts. Anyone who makes a coffee purchase at the chain on Sept. 29 will receive a free signature glazed donut (190 calories) to go with their drink. This offer is only available to Do-Happy Rewards members and can be redeemed when ordering in person, online, or through the Shipley Do-Nuts app.

The 15 Best Coffee Shops In America Right Now

Peet's Coffee

If you stop by a participating Peet's Coffee location on Sept. 29, you'll be treated to a free small cup of drip coffee (0 calories), hot brewed tea, or cold brew (0 calories). Customers can also score a 25% discount on select Peet's items in stores and online now through National Coffee Day. Additionally, members of the chain's rewards program can upsize their beverage for free now through Sept. 29.

Voodoo Doughnut

Voodoo Doughnut, a chain known for its traditional and wild doughnut creations, has a handful of goodies in the pipeline for National Coffee Day. On Sept. 29, customers who stop by a shop between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. can score a free cup of Brewed Magic Roast or Magic Roast Cold Brew. The chain will also offer its limited-edition Dirty Chai Doughnuts for $2 on the holiday, while 12-ounce bags of Magic Roast and Pink Hole Coffee Mugs will be $5 off in stores and online.

10 Healthiest Canned Coffees—and 4 To Skip

Ziggi's Coffee

Ziggi's Coffee fans will be able to get their caffeine fix for cheaper than normal this National Coffee Day. On Sept. 29, members of the chain's rewards program can score a 16-ounce Daily Brew (3-5 calories), iced coffee (6-8 calories), or cold brew (3-7 calories) for just $1. The offer will be available at all Ziggi's locations during regular business hours.

HTeaO

The only thing better than a cup of coffee is having a treat to enjoy alongside it. With this rule in mind, HTeaO is giving out free cups of Free Rein Coffee with the purchase of any cupcake or snack item for National Coffee Day. This deal will be available exclusively on Sept. 29 and can't be combined with other promotions.

The 5 Most Overpriced Coffee Chains in 2024

STK Steakhouse

While other chains are offering free or discounted coffee and cold brew, STK Steakhouse's National Coffee Day promotion features a different beverage. During Happy Hour at all locations on Sept. 29, STK Steakhouse customers can score espresso martinis for $9. Happy Hour times may vary at different locations, so interested customers should check directly with their local STK Steakhouse for the exact hours.

Kona Grill

Kona Grill, like its sister restaurant brand STK Steakhouse, will offer $9 espresso martinis during Happy Hour on Sept. 29. Happy Hour times may also vary at different Kona Grill locations.

Krak Boba

Krak Boba fans have a special freebie to look forward to this National Coffee Day. The chain—which has 15 locations across California, Texas, Florida, and Minnesota—will offer a buy one, get one free deal on handcrafted coffee drinks on Sept. 29. The deal will be available exclusively to Krak Circle Loyalty members for in-app and in-store purchases, with a limit of four free drinks per transaction.

9 Most Delicious Dunkin' Coffee Drinks, According to Baristas

Starbucks

Starbucks is offering an enticing deal on several coffee varieties for National Coffee Day. Those who spend $50 on Amazon will receive $10 off eligible Starbucks Coffee At-Home products, including the Pike Place Medium Roast ground coffee, K-Cup flavor variety pack, and Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate. The promotion began on Sept. 1 and will be automatically applied at checkout while the offer is valid.

Circle K

Circle K is honoring National Coffee Day in 2024 by offering free medium hot or iced coffees to its customers. The deal is limited to one per customer and will be available from Sept. 26 through Oct. 2 via the Circle K app.

Playa Bowls

Though Playa Bowls is best known for its range of smoothie bowls, the chain has a special offer lined up for customers on National Coffee Day. Playa Rewards members who buy an Apple Turn Up (850 calories) or Jack O Lantern Acai Bowl (720 calories) on Sept. 29 will receive a 16-ounce Pumpkin Sweet Cream Cold Brew (80 calories) for free. Made with Chicory coffee concentrate, pumpkin sweet cream, and oat milk, the Pumpkin Sweet Cream Cold Brew is one of Playa Bowls' specialty fall offerings and will only stick around for a limited time.

Nutrition information has been included when available.