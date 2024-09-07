10 Healthiest Canned Coffees—and 4 To Skip

When you're on the go and need a quick caffeine fix, canned coffee can be a convenient option, whether you grab one at the gas station or keep a stash at home. But with so many options available, it can be tough to differentiate healthy canned coffees from unhealthy ones that are more like dessert than a morning pick-me-up.

By itself, coffee is nutrient-less, with little to no calories and no fat, carbs, or protein. Many canned coffees, however, have added ingredients to increase the flavor appeal, including sugar, milk, flavors, and plenty of additives. Whether you're looking for a low-calorie option, a coffee protein boost, or a simple ingredient list, we've got you covered with the best picks that balance flavor and nutrition. And to stop yourself from drinking a canned coffee that's more sugar than actual coffee, we've included four of the worst options on grocery store shelves that you may want to steer clear of.

How We Chose the Healthiest Canned Coffees:

To pick the healthiest canned coffees, we factored in:

Sugar content: Most flavored coffees have added sugars, but some have as much as a can of soda—much more than you'd expect in a coffee. We tried to keep most of our picks at under 15% of the recommended daily value per serving for added sugars. Some options that are on the higher end have larger servings, so be sure to pay attention to the serving size on the nutrition label as well.

Most flavored coffees have added sugars, but some have as much as a can of soda—much more than you'd expect in a coffee. We tried to keep most of our picks at under 15% of the recommended daily value per serving for added sugars. Some options that are on the higher end have larger servings, so be sure to pay attention to the serving size on the nutrition label as well. Added health benefits: While you may be grabbing a can of coffee for a caffeine boost, some brands have the added benefit of protein, vitamins, minerals, and adaptogens to help you feel your best and meet your nutrition needs.

While you may be grabbing a can of coffee for a caffeine boost, some brands have the added benefit of protein, vitamins, minerals, and adaptogens to help you feel your best and meet your nutrition needs. Diet needs: We included brands that accommodate a variety of diet restrictions, including vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, decaf, soy-free, and more—so everyone can find a canned coffee that works for them.

Read on to discover 10 of the healthiest canned coffees, according to a dietitian, plus four to skip.

Explorer Cold Brew

Nutrition (Per 12 fl ounce serving) :

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Explorer Cold Brew is a ready-to-drink black coffee with a special feature for caffeine-sensitive coffee lovers. With only two ingredients: filtered water and organic coffee, you can choose from full-strength with 180 milligrams of caffeine per can, half-caff with 65 milligrams of caffeine, or decaf that's 99.9 percent caffeine-free.

Pop & Bottle Vanilla Cold Brew

Nutrition (Per 8 fl ounce serving) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 5 g

Pop & Bottle Vanilla Cold Brew is a tasty coffee drink with an added nutritional boost. Made with oat milk and sweetened naturally with dates, each serving offers 16 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of fiber, and 8 grams of sugar—all with no added sugars. This dairy-free latte also packs 5 grams of protein, thanks to 3,000 milligrams of marine collagen. Plus, studies show that marine collagen can support skin and bone health, making this drink both delicious and beneficial to your body.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Taika Black Coffee

Nutrition (Per 8.4 fl ounce serving) :

Calories : 10

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

One can of Taika black coffee includes only three ingredients: cold brewed coffee, Himalayan pink salt, and the Taika Creative Blend. With just 10 calories, three grams of carbohydrates, and no added sugars, it's a light and refreshing way to get your daily caffeine fix. What really makes this canned coffee stand out from the competition is the Taika Creative Blend, which features theanine, ashwagandha, and lion's mane—ingredients that help boost alertness and focus and keep you feeling calm.

La Colombe Vanilla Draft Latte

Nutrition (Per 9 fl ounce serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 6 g

La Colombe Vanilla Draft Latte keeps it simple with just a few ingredients that give it that delicious flavor and creamy texture we all love. The reduced-fat milk adds a bit of fat and 6 grams of protein to keep you feeling satisfied. Plus, with the lactase enzyme added, even those with lactose intolerance can enjoy it.

Nitrous oxide and acacia make the coffee extra creamy without the need for actual cream, so you get that rich texture without loading up on calories or saturated fat, and you'll also get 5 grams of fiber, or 18% of the recommended daily value (DV). Sweetened with real cane sugar, it has just 6 grams of added sugars per serving—enough to satisfy your sweet tooth without overdoing it.

Rise Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

Nutrition (Per 7 fl ounce serving) :

Calories : 10

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : <1 g

Containing just coffee, water, and a nitrogen infusion, Rise Nitro Cold Brew Coffee is smooth and rich without any creams, sugars, or other additives. The nitrogen gives this brew a smooth, rich texture and a frothy, slightly sweet taste. If you love the idea of black coffee but still crave a hint of sweetness and creaminess, this canned coffee is worth a try.

Super Coffee Vanilla Super Espresso

Nutrition (Per 11-ounce serving) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 6 g

Super Coffee Vanilla Super Espresso has 150 milligrams of caffeine, no added sugars, and just 90 calories in each 11-ounce can. It's sweetened with sucralose to add sweetness without blood-sugar-raising sweeteners and has a natural, subtle vanilla flavor.

High Brew Coffee + Protein Creamy Cappuccino

Nutrition (Per 8 fl ounce serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 12 g

No, coffee doesn't count as breakfast, but High Brew Coffee + Protein Creamy Cappuccino gives you a little nutrient boost if you can't quite fit a full breakfast in during the early morning hours. With 12 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber, this coffee drink will help you stay full and satisfied, especially if you drink it with breakfast or a mid-morning snack. With only 6 grams of added sugars and 25% of your DV of calcium, this canned coffee is as good for you as it is delicious.

Slate Milk Mocha Latte

Nutrition (Per 11-ounce serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 20 g

Combine a protein shake and coffee (with some added cocoa), and you have a Slate Milk Mocha Latte. This canned coffee drink has 20 grams of protein from ultra-filtered milk and also gives you 25% DV of vitamin D, 40% DV of calcium, and 25% DV of vitamin A for a major nutrient boost, along with 175 milligrams of caffeine to get your day started. The rich mocha flavor comes from cocoa, while the sweet taste is thanks to monk fruit and stevia, which contain only 5 grams of carbohydrates and 0 grams of added sugars in every 11-ounce can.

Loco Honey Vanilla Cold Brew Coffee with Oatmilk

Nutrition (Per 11-ounce serving) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 30 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 1 g

Loco Honey Vanilla Cold Brew uses coconut water to infuse each can with electrolytes, vitamins, and minerals and adds a natural sweetness so fewer added sugars can be used. Each can has 180 milligrams of caffeine along with 10% of the DV of potassium and just 4 grams of added sugars. And since oatmilk gives it its creamy texture, this coffee drink is also dairy-free!

Sail Away Nitro Cold Brew Coffee (Touch of Sweet)

Nutrition (Per 11.5 fl ounce serving) :

Calories : 30

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 0 g

A touch of sugar, but hold the cream! Sail Away Nitro Cold Brew Coffee (Touch of Sweet) has 7 grams of cane sugar added to nitrogen-infused coffee. Nitrogen gives this coffee a velvety, creamy texture without added dairy or thickeners. And with three shots of espresso for 220 milligrams of caffeine, this vegan, gluten-free, and organic coffee drink is a wake-up call in a can.

4 Unhealthy Canned Coffee Drinks to Skip

Starbucks Caramel Frappuccino Coffee Drink

Nutrition (Per 13.7 fl ounce serving) :

Calories : 270

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 46 g)

Protein : 10 g

For a drink that has more than half a day's worth of added sugars, try Starbucks' Mocha Frappuccino Coffee Drink. It's a creamy, sweet treat that may give you an instant energy boost, but that boost is bound to be followed by a crash thanks to the 32 grams of added sugars.

Victor Allen's Vanilla Iced Coffee Latte

Nutrition (Per 8 fl ounce serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 3 g

These Vanilla Lattee drinks by Victor Allen just have too much sugar to drink on a regular basis. With 18 grams of added sugars, each can will have you 36% of your way to the recommended daily limit of 50 grams, so if you do indulge in one of these, watch your sugar intake for the rest of the day.

Happy Caramel Latte

Nutrition (Per 11-ounce serving) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 4 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 39 g)

Protein : 7g

While Happy Caramel Latte boasts no artificial sweeteners or flavors, each can contains a whopping 28 grams of added sugars. That's 56% of the total amount of added sugars recommended in a day in just one can of coffee.

International Delight Caramel Macchiato Iced Coffee

Nutrition (Per 15 fl ounce serving) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 35 g)

Protein : 5 g

Known for their decadent coffee creamers, International Delight steps into the canned coffee game, but with too much sugar to drink on a regular basis. One can of International Delight Caramel Macchiato Iced Coffee has 56% of the recommended daily limit of added sugars. Even though it's made with "real milk and cream," it's one of the least healthy canned coffees on the market.