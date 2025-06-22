Costco and Sam’s Club are the most talked-about membership warehouses in the country. However, BJ’s Wholesale Clubs is joining the conversation. Not only are membership costs comparable to the other clubs, but stores open earlier (8am to ALL members in most locations) and there are other unique perks, including the fact that it is the only membership-based wholesale club that allows shoppers to combine BJ’s and many manufacturers’ coupons for even more savings. There are also lots of exciting products. Here are 7 new BJ’s Wholesale Club finds that just hit shelves this week.

Rastelli’s Bacon & Cheddar Angus Beef Butcher Burgers

Rastelli’s Bacon & Cheddar Angus Beef Butcher Burgers are a brand-new item in the freezer section, and according to shoppers, they are restaurant quality. “Better than Wendy’s,” one wrote. “Was pleasantly surprised with these burgers. Only wish they were not packaged as two frozen together. Did well in air fryer.” Another added: “Good flavor. Easy to grill. Very tasty. I would purchase again.”

Chick-fil-A Sauce

My kids smother nuggets in Chick-fil-A sauce, so I always buy it in bulk quantities. BJ’s just got in this two-pack of 24 fluid ounce bottles for $8.99. “My family LOVES this sauce. They eat on just about everything. The price for it a BJ’s is a great price. Ti will continue to buy it from there,” one writes. “Could not believe I saw this on the shelf. We love Chik-fil-a and love this sauce. My grandkids really love it with nuggets, fries, burgers. I need to go back and grab more!” agrees another.

Starbucks Pink Drink Coconut Milk Beverage

Just in time for summer, BJ’s got in the TikTok viral Starbucks Pink Drink Coconut Milk Beverage. Get 12 bottles of the Strawberry Acai refresher, “with accents of passionfruit combined with creamy coconut milk,” for $19.99. “Got a case for kids but it was so good in added to my 4pm snack time routine to replace bread and chips. Kids love it and we not have two cases lined up for the summer,” writes one shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pre Brands 100% Grass Fed and Finished Sirloin Steaks

I am obsessed with all Pre Brands meats. I love that they are individually wrapped, and the quality is unparalleled. This three-pack of six-ounce Pre Brands 100% Grass Fed and Finished Sirloin Steaks is new to the store, and costs just $17.99, or $6 per steak. “LOVE that BJ’s is now carrying this product! Grass fed and grass finished at an excellent price!! Great quality and very HEALTHY!! Hope they continue to expand offerings of organic / healthy lines!!!!” says one shopper.

Blue Bunny Soft Vanilla Cups

I love individually packaged frozen treats. This 24-pack of Blue Bunny Soft Vanilla Cups will come in handy for pool parties, because who wants to scoop ice cream for multiple kids? It costs just $9.99, or 0.42 cents per cup. “I keep them in my deep freezer and they always come out soft, super yummy,” writes one shopper. “The ice cream is soft serve which makes it great to add things like fruit, cookie pieces, nuts or candy. It is just the right size when you are craving a special treat!” adds another.

Siete Churro Tortilla Strip Chips

I am obsessed with Siete Churro Tortilla Strip Chips. As a churro connoisseur, I can tell you that these grain-free chips are a great alternative to the deep-fried Mexican delicacy. The warehouse now has them for $7.29. “Great value compared to other stores for a delicious gluten free snack!” writes one shopper.

Polar Seltzer Summer Seasonal

This 15-pack of Polar Seltzer Summer Seasonal comes with 15 cans of warm weather-inspired flavors. “Summer flavors are so yummy! I love that Polar Seltzer releases summer flavors to spice things up and I live that BJs offers them at a great price. It feels like a holiday every time I open a bottle!” one shopper writes. Get if for $11.49.