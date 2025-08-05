 Skip to content

15 New Cheesecake Factory Items Just Hit the Menu

These brand-new dishes span bold appetizers, global bowls, and a peachy cheesecake.
Published on August 5, 2025 | 7:30 AM

The Cheesecake Factory already has a menu that could double as a novel—it takes a while to peruse, and will now be even bigger with news the chain just added 15 new items. Divided into “Bites” and “Bowls”, these apps and entrees are actually quite modern, creative, and appealing, and shows CF wants to attract customers who enjoy more cafe-style up-to-date offerings. There’s an emphasis on fresh flavors and lighter fare, definitely a move in the right direction for the restaurant. Here’s what guests can expect on their next visit.

Avocado Toast and Ricotta Cheese Toast

The Cheesecake Factory now has delicious avocado toast on the menu, made with tomato, arugula and red onion, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and lemon. The new Ricotta Cheese Toast is made with orange-honey and toasted sesame seeds.

Meatball Sliders and New Orleans Cajun Shrimp

The Cheesecake Factory homemade Meatball Sliders are covered with vodka sauce, melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese on toasted ciabatta bread. Seafood lovers will appreciate the New Orleans Cajun Shrimp served with Creole sauce over toasted bread.

Baked Brie and Chicken & Biscuits

Guests who want small bites of indulgence will love the Baked Brie Truffle Honey Butter and  Chicken & Biscuits. The Brie dish is a warm bread with brie cheese drizzled with truffle-honey butter and housemade orange marmalade. The housemade Chicken & Biscuits consists of southern fried chicken, sausage gravy and hot honey butter.

Crab Rice Cakes and Parmesan Truffle Fries

I am intrigued by the Crispy Rice Cakes with Crab, and the Parmesan Truffle Fries are sure to be a hit. The fries are thin and served with truffle aioli, perfect for nibbling. The rice cakes are made with warm sushi rice topped with crab and sesame seeds.

Chicken Katsu Bowl and Orange Cauliflower Bowl

The new bowls look amazing! The Chicken Katsu Bowl is crispy chicken with a teriyaki glaze, edamame, mushrooms, cucumber and sesame seeds with white rice. The Orange Cauliflower Bowl is crispy cauliflower, snow peas, carrots and mushrooms tossed in sweet and spicy orange sauce and served over white rice.

Peruvian Chicken Bowl and Carnitas Bowl

Cheesecake Factory is really doubling down on internationally-inspired menu items with the new bowls. The Peruvian Chicken Bowl is charbroiled chicken with black beans, plantains and salsa, served with white rice. The Carnitas Bowl is made with tender pork, rice, beans, poblano chile, roasted corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Southern Fried Chicken Bowl and Teriyaki Salmon Bowl

The Southern Fried Chicken Bowl is made with buttered corn, green beans and a buttermilk biscuit over mashed potatoes and gravy. The Teriyaki Salmon Bowl is charbroiled salmon served over white rice with pineapple, sauteed vegetables and sesame seeds.

Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle Cheesecake

Cheesecake Factory’s newest cheesecake is the Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle Cheesecake. This bright new dessert is swirled with peaches and finished with raspberry sauce. Check out the entire new menu right here!

