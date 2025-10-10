5 Big Chick-fil-A Changes Happening This Week

Chick-fil-A is the third most popular fast-food chain in the U.S. and easily the first for chicken, with customers raving about the sandwiches, salads, and more at the iconic chain. The restaurant is expanding rapidly across the country and constantly adding limited-time items to the menu, so fans never get bored. So what’s new with the company right now? Here are five fun new Chick-fil-A changes happening this week.

New Beverage Concept

Chick-fil-A is launching a new beverage concept restaurant called Daybright, which is something quite different for the chain. Instead of offering chicken menu items, the new spot will have a focus on specialty drinks like smoothies, coffee, and cold-pressed juice. “Daybright is a new beverage-focused restaurant concept and is scheduled to open in the Greater Atlanta area this fall,” a representative for Chick-fil-A, Inc. confirmed to Nexstar. “Daybright is brought to you by Red Wagon Ventures, LLC, which is a subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, Inc. We look forward to sharing more details in the future!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

New Fall Catering With Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A just rolled out new catering options for the fall season, making it the perfect choice for your holiday, weekend, and office get-togethers. Guests can pick from Chick-fil-A Nugget trays, Packaged Meals, desserts, beverages, and more. “Get it all — à la carte. Mix and match any of our catering menu items to create an appetizing spread for your next event,” the brand says, “With Chick-fil-A, you can cater with the exact food items your guests know and love.”

New Location In Odessa, FL

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant just opened in Odessa, FL, located at 13402 State Road 54. “Our mission is simple – to care for every Guest and Team Member with genuine hospitality and excellence,” said owner-operator Josh Ragsdale. “We’re excited to serve the Odessa community and look forward to making this restaurant a place where people feel valued each time they walk through our doors.”

New Clinton Township Restaurant

Chick-fil-A is opening a new location in Clinton Township, MI, on October 3. “Food is such a powerful way to connect with people – everyone has to eat, and who you share a meal with truly matters,” says owner-operator Dennis Sampier. “From the first time my wife Rebekah and I ate at Chick-fil-A, we were struck by the amazing food and the hospitality that made us feel at home.

New Placentia, CA, Location

A new Chick-fil-A location is opening in Placentia, CA, on Oct. 9, 2025, under the leadership of owner-operator Chrissy Hartmann. As with most of the chain’s new restaurants, anyone who visits the new location on opening day dressed in cow attire can redeem one free entrée or kid’s meal inside the restaurant or in the drive-thru. Even better: This Chick-fil-A will also feature a playground to serve guests with children!