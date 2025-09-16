7 New Chick-fil-A Locations Just Opened as Brand Expands

Chick-fil-A‘s rapid expansion continues, with new locations popping up all over the United States and Canada (not to mention the U.K. and Singapore). The restaurant famous for excellent chicken sandwiches is the third-largest fast food chain in the nation, creeping up on Starbucks at number 2 and McDonald’s at number 1. So why is the chain so successful? Just ask the customers. “Delicious food, really friendly staff, quick food delivery,” one fan said, echoing the general shared opinion. The Chick-fil-A just launched seven new locations as the brand forges ahead—here’s exactly where.

Aurora, Colorado

A new Chick-fil-A just opened in Aurora, Colorado on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at 6 a.m. “My journey with Chick-fil-A started when I was a teenager in Georgia, serving alongside an Operator who was passionate about making an impact in the community,” said local owner-operator Adam Bridge. “That value became an intricate part of who I am, and I’ve carried it with me through opening my first restaurant and now opening my second in Aurora.”

San Benito, Texas

A new Chick-fil-A location will open in San Benito, Texas on September 18. Guests who wear cow print on opening day can enjoy one free entrée. “My hope is to create a place where Guests feel not only cared for but truly at home, and where Team Members are empowered with opportunities to grow, succeed, and thrive within their own community,” said owner-operator Stephanie Champion. “Chick-fil-A has made such a profound impact on my life, and my mission is to create opportunities that will change lives for generations to come.”

Grand Island, Nebraska

Grand Island, Nebraska residents will be thrilled with the launch of a new Chick-fil-A location on September 18. “Chick-fil-A has always held a special place in my heart, with some of my fondest memories being my wife and I taking our four children to eat and play there,” said owner-operator Carl Dann Jr.

Douglasville, Georgia

A new drive-thru Chick-fil-A location will open in Douglasville, Georgia on September 18 under the leadership of owner-operator Jordan Phillips. "From my first days as a Team Member to opening my second restaurant, Chick-fil-A has shaped my life in ways I could never have imagined," Phillips said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue serving this community — not just with delicious food and hospitality, but by investing in Team Members and creating a place where people feel cared for."

London, Ontario

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant opened in London, Ontario on September 11 under the management of owner-operator Michael Camporese. “It’s an incredible opportunity to lead by example, shape careers, and cultivate a culture where people feel empowered, valued, cared for, and inspired to pursue excellence,” Camporese said.

Dartmouth, Massachusetts

Chick-fil-A just opened its first Dartmouth, Massachusetts restaurant on September 12. As with other new locations, anyone in cow print gets a free entrée. “Growing up, my high school soccer team used to visit Chick-fil-A before school on game days,” says owner-operator Julie Gallagher. “It was something we all looked forward to – a tradition that made us feel like family and I look forward to creating that same sense of togetherness in the Dartmouth community.”

Frederick, Maryland

A new Chick-fil-A location just opened in Frederick, Maryland on September 10. “Since starting in this business in high school, I’ve seen it make an incredible difference in people’s lives—both inside and outside the restaurant,” said owner-operator Aaron Crunkilton. “Opening a second location allows me to expand that reach and create more opportunities, and for that, I’m truly grateful. My hope for this new restaurant is to continue paying it forward to the Frederick community and beyond.”