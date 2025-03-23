7 New Costco Drinks That Shoppers Are Obsessed With

Costco is famous for selling the latest and greatest food and beverage products, ranging from obscure Asian noodles to probiotic-packed drinks. Recently, your local warehouse and also Costco Online has added some new and exciting drinks to the mix, and shoppers are getting quickly obsessed with them. Here are 7 new Costco drinks you should add to your cart ASAP.

Poppi Prebiotic Soda

One of my favorite healthy drinks is Poppi Prebiotic Soda. The only issues? It's quite expensive everywhere but Costco. The apple cider vinegar and gut-boosting beverage is good for the gut and tastes so good. Costco. Currently, a brand new 15-can variety pack with Doc Pop, Wild Berry, and Lemon Lime is $5 online, bringing the price down to $18.49, but they are less in stores.

Starbucks Pink Drink Coconutmilk Beverage

Just in time for summer, Costco carries the TikTok viral Starbucks Pink Drink Coconutmilk Beverage. Get 12 bottles of the Strawberry Acai refresher, "with accents of passionfruit combined with creamy coconutmilk," online for $19.99, but likely less in stores. 90 calories per bottle.

La Colombe Draft Latte Cold Brew Coffee

I love keeping canned coffee on hand for those mornings on the run. I was shocked to find this variety pack of 12 cans of La Colombe Draft Latte Cold Brew Coffee on Costo online for just $20.99. It comes with four Caramel, Vanilla, and Mocha cans. The price is likely less in warehouses.

Suja Organic Daily Immunity Shots

Suja Organic Daily Immunity Shots are my secret weapon for staying healthy during cold and flu season. I keep my fridge stocked with the tiny 2-ounce bottles, which are currently $4.50 off a 10-pack at your local warehouse. One shopper recommends stocking up, and I agree. "Love them, they sell really quick so I always buy 2 boxes," one shopper commented.

C2O Sweetened Coconut Water

Electrolytes are a great way to stay hydrated, and this new addition to Costco is a delicious option. C2O Sweetened Coconut Water offers plant-based hydration with natural electrolytes. Get them in-store or online, for around $18.

C4 Performance Energy 18-Pack

Craving your favorite popsicle? Costco now carries an 18-pack of C4 Performance Energy for $29.99, a "bold and refreshing twist on energy is packed with the iconic C4 performance formula you know and love!" claims Costco Deals. The drink comes in two flavors, Popsicle Cherry and Frozen Bombsicle, each with zero sugar and zero carbs.

Celsius Fizz-Free Energy Drink

My go-to energy drink is always Celsius. While I appreciate a little fizz, Costco started carrying the uncarbonated kind, Celsius Fizz-Free Energy Drink. An 18-count variety pack with Peach Mango + Green Tea and Blue Razz Lemonade r3etails for $28.99 online, with prices less at your local warehouse.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e