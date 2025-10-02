7 Best New Costco Items Shoppers Are Buying Right Now

Costco is a great place to shop every day of the year. However, I am partial to fall and winter at the warehouse. Cozy blankets, comfort food, pumpkin and apple everything, and Christmas decorations galore are some of my favorite things at the warehouse. Right now, the store’s aisles are filling with many great items. Here are the 7 best new Costco items flying off shelves right now.

The Famous Danish Butter Cookies in the Blue Tin

Kelsen Danish Butter Cookies are officially in the warehouse, and shoppers are losing their minds over the nostalgic cookies that come in the trademark blue tin. “Now I need to buy sewing supplies to fill it… [5 lbs of Danish Cookies],” a Redditor wrote, sharing a photo of the cookies. “Very excited about 5 pounds of these for $20.” Other shoppers were just as excited. “Omg are these back at Costco? I know this is weird but these are my favorite cookies in the world. Me and my grandma used to eat them together all the time before she passed,” one person shared. “These are my favorite too! It’s a lot of nostalgia but man I love eating them throughout the Christmas season,” agreed another.

A New Dill Salad Kit

The salad kits in the Costco produce section are always a hit with shoppers. Pickles are one of the hottest food trends of the year, so it only makes sense to make a salad inspired by them. The Taylor Farms Creamy Dill Salad Kit, 12.42 oz, 2-count, is brand new and delicious.

Chosen Foods 100% Pure Organic Avocado Oil

Chosen Foods 100% Pure Organic Avocado Oil, has arrived in stores for the first time. The oil, which is one of my personal faves alongside the brand’s avocado oil spray, is naturally refined, has a neutral taste, and high smoke point, making it ideal for frying and cooking.

Apple Cider

I love drinking fresh apple cider in the fall. While my personal favorite is made fresh at an apple orchard, the next best thing is bottled. Riveridge Apple Cider is now in the store.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A New Dubai Chocolate Dessert

Delcato Dubai Style Brownies are a new dessert. “Dubai chocolate has been and is my jam, but I can’t have chocolate anymore. 😢 Recently went to the ER since I wasn’t sure if it was a heart attack, but it’s heartburn. Went to Costco today and saw the brownies, but had to leave it on the shelf,” shared What’s in Your Cart.

A New Breakfast Sandwich

There is also a new breakfast sandwich, Red’s Egg’Wich Chicken Sausage, a “Midwest Exclusive,” Costco Deals shared. “Your favorite breakfast sandwich, reinvented! Red’s has taken mornings to the next level: Fluffy cage-free egg patties instead of bread, Juicy chicken sausage seasoned to perfection, Topped with melty, delicious cheese,” they added. “High protein, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and packed with premium ingredients = the perfect fuel for busy mornings. Only $14.99 for an 8-pack box! Available now in Costco clubs across the Midwest! Grab a box on your next Costco run and start your day the Red’s way!”

A Mexican Favorite

Costco New Deals shared about a Mexican treat. “New at Costco wow my favorite Cajeta 😋 this is something I always have to bring from Mexico so I was super excited to see this at Costco!!! It’s so versatile too.”