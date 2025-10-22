11 Best New Costco Items Hitting Shelves This Weekend

Costco shoppers are spoiled for choice with new items this month, at typically impressive prices for top quality. From holiday gift boxes to beautiful new desserts, the warehouse chain is stocking shelves with the best items for celebrations, as well as staple grocery items and energy drinks. If you’re planning a shopping trip to your warehouse soon or want to see what’s new and exciting, read on: Here are 11 of the best new items hitting shelves and online at Costco right now.

Classic Cake Tiramisu

The Classic Cake Tiramisu Sizzle-cut Cake is just $54.99 for almost 2 lbs of cake and perfect for a party or other special occasion. “While everyone’s palette may differ, our Italian-inspired Tiramisu is a true customer favorite,” the company says. ” Layers of ladyfingers soaked in coffee syrup then filled with vanilla mascarpone cheese mousse and topped with a dusting of rich cocoa powder will whisk you away to Italy without taking flight.”

deMilan Panettone Classico

It’s just about that time for the deMilan Panettone Classico (2.2 lbs for $24.99) to be hitting shelves in time for the holidays. “All the ingredients, from flour to milk, from eggs to butter, from candid fruit to yeast are of natural origin, fresh and genuine. The goal is to always maintain tradition and great quality in the products,” the company promises. This would make a wonderful gift.

Koa Warrior Superfood Mix

Costco just launched the Koa Warrior Nitric Beets Plant-based Nitrite Superfood Mix ($34.99), which is perfect for a pick-me-up or a pre-workout supplement. “From the moment you open the jar, you’ll notice a fresh, fruity aroma. The powder mixes smoothly, creating a vivid red drink with a clean, refreshing taste—not gritty, not earthy, just bright cherry flavor with a touch of natural sweetness,” the company says.

Alani Nu Energy Drink Slush Variety

The new Alani Nu Energy Drink Slush Variety is just $20.99 for 18 cans. Each drink contains 200 mg of caffeine and zero g of sugar. The variety pack contains six Blue Slush, six Sherbert Swirl, and six Cotton Candy, all 12 oz cans.

Caffe Vita Nitro Cold Brew

Costco is stocking a new coffee product: The Caffe Vita Nitro Cold Brew ($64.99 for 24 cans). “Caffe Vita’s cold brew is made with their most popular blend, Caffe Del Sol. It is brewed using a process that efficiently & precisely extracts the desirable compounds of the coffee, leaving behind any bitter or tannic compounds. With a silky, amber crema and sweet caramel finish, this is a cold brew you won’t want to miss,” the brand says.

Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract Gift Pack

Costco has the best prices for high-quality vanilla, and the Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Extract, Around the World Gift Pack ($39.99) is no exception. Each pack contains 2 oz. Mexican Pure Vanilla Extract, 2 oz. Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract, 2 oz. Ugandan Pure Vanilla Extract, and 2 oz. Papua New Guinea Pure Vanilla Extract. Made with hand-selected, high-quality vanilla beans, this product is Certified Kosher, Gluten-Free, All-Natural, Allergen-Free, Non-GMO Project Verified.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Damn Man Meat and Nut Snack Gift Box

The hilariously-named Damn Man Meat and Nut Snack Gift Box ($39.99) is ideal for anyone who loves jerky and peanuts. “Energize your mornings, power through your afternoons, or curb evening cravings with this crave‑worthy collection,” the brand says. “From crunchy, globally inspired nuts to hand‑crafted beef sticks, every bite delivers serious satisfaction without any filler.”

Sugarfina Winter Village and Nutcracker Bento Box

The Sugarfina Winter Village and Nutcracker 8 Piece Candy Bento Box ($99.99) is adorable and delicious. This selection of candies includes espresso beans and gummy bears for the perfect gift, or simply to enjoy for yourself and the family.

Kirkland Signature Daily Dry Facial Towels

The new Kirkland Signature Daily Dry Facial Towels are $21.99 for 200 towels. Made in Korea, these beauty essentials are a single-use solution that are soft and absorbent with a double-sided design to be used in your skincare routine and on-the-go uses. Limit five per customer!

Sweet Penny Toffee and Cookies N’ Creme Pretzel Assortment

Costco now has the Sweet Penny Toffee and Cookies N’ Creme Pretzel Assortment, $79.99 for a 60-count pack. “With the perfect blend of crunchy, sweet, and salty goodness, our Toffee and Cookies n’ Creme pretzels are perfect for gifting, snacking, or satisfying those late-night cravings!” the brand says.

Dunkin’ Donuts Original Blend Coffee

Costco shoppers can now get a 40z container of Dunkin’ Donuts Original Blend Coffee for $26.99. “I love Dunkin Donuts coffee. Hard to find Dunkin’ ground coffee since so many use the pods,” one member shared.