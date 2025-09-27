 Skip to content

11 Best New Costco Items Shoppers are Spotting in Stores Now

Shoppers are spotting these exciting new Costco items, from deli meals to fall finds.
Leah Groth
By
Published on September 27, 2025 | 7:45 AM

Fall has officially arrived, and Costco is here for it. My local warehouse has been receiving new shipments daily of exciting new products, ranging from brand new pizzas in the deli and desserts in the bakery, to fall clothing must-haves and electronics. What is everyone buying right now? Here are 11 best new Costco items shoppers are spotting in stores now.

New Cheese Pizza in the Deli

Costco

Costco Hot Finds shared about a “New cheese pizza” in the take-and-bake section of the deli, “and it’s so good 🤤,” she writes in the caption. “Made with San Marzano style sauce and tons of mozzarella cheese,” she adds in the video. “I love the dough on these take-and-bakes.”

A Gorgeous Hunter Jacket for Fall

Hunter Women's Jacket
Costco

It’s fall coat season. “These Ladies Hunter Cotton Smock Jackets I spotted at Costco are SO nice! They’re water-resistant with an attached hood. They come in three colors and are a GREAT deal for just $46.99,” Costco Hot Finds shared.

The Snackleboz, a Portable Snack Tray with Cutting Board Lid

Sabatier Snacklebox 2-piece Set with Cutting Board Lids
Costco

All the influencers, including Costco Deals, are sharing about the Snacklebox. “Meet the ultimate Snacklebox!  The 2-piece @buildaboard_farberware Snacklebox is now at Costco! 📍Grab yours now for $5 off at most Costco warehouses nationwide or online at Costco.com,” they write. “Portable snack trays with cutting board lids 🚗 Perfect for road trips, tailgates, picnics & more 🎨 Doubles as an organizer for crafts, school supplies, tools & beyond 💪 Durable, lightweight & easy to carry. Don’t wait, upgrade your snack game AND get organized today!”

An Easy Noodle Meal

Fly by Jing Classic Soy Noodles
Costco

Costco Does It Again shared about Fly by Jing Classic Soy Noodles. “School’s back in session, but that doesn’t mean weeknight meals should stress you out. Meet your new weeknight dinner bestie,” she wrote. “Ready in just 6 minutes, these perfectly chewy, sun-dried noodles are coated in a mild yet umami-rich soy scallion sauce that we literally have dreams about! With 12g of protein per serving and made with nothing artificial, they’re the perfect solution for a quick and satisfying dinner any night of the week. And the 6 pack comes with a mini 2oz jar of Fly By Jing Original Sichuan Chili Crisp so if you like spicy food, you can add more heat. Grab a 6-pack at Costco locations in LA, Orange County, Hawaii, and the Bay Area.”

A Delicious New Marinade

Better Than Marinade Everything Seasoning
Costco

Costco Does It Again shared about a brand new marinade. “From the geniuses of @betterthanbouillon comes Better Than Marinade Everything Seasoning and it’s going to level up your home-cooked meals in a big way! Available exclusively from select @costco warehouses in the LA area, this massive 32 ounce bottle is a delicious blend of onion, poppy seeds, and sesame seeds that elevates meat, seafood, veggies, and more,” they wrote.

Heirloom Pumpkins for Decorating Your Home and Porch

Heirloom pumpkins at Costco
Copyright costcohotfinds/Instagram

Costco Hot Finds shared about gorgeous new pumpkins in the produce section. “🍂 🎃 Heirloom pumpkins are my favorite! They’re so unique and they last for several months!” they wrote, adding that they cost $6.99. “Yumm… After a few days of decorating my house, those pumpkins are going to start disappearing. I’m going to make some delicious Chilean sopaipillas. :),” writes a follower. “These are GORGEOUS!!!” adds another.

Savory Chicken Pot Pie Is Back in the Deli

Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie
Costco

If you have been craving the savory goodness that is Costco’s Chicken Pot Pie, the wait is over.. Costco Hot Finds shared a video of the dish. “My kitchen smells amazing! Dinner made easy! #costco,” they wrote. “These are perfect for busy weeknight dinners!! So good!”

Rana Beef and Short Rib Lasagna Is a Great Comfort Meal on a Cool Night

Rana Beef and Short Rib Lasagna
Costco

Another hot and savory meal that influencers are sharing about? “Rana Beef and Short Rib lasagna. A nice meaty lasagna. Not spicy, flavorful. Actual short ribs and beef in there too. Consistent cheese layer throughout. Cooks in abt an hour from the freezer. Smallish but one tray should serve 4. Two trays guarantees leftovers,” writes a shopper on Reddit.

Halloween Sugar Cookies Are Back in the Bakery

Halloween Sugar Cookies
Copyright costco.so.obsessed/Instagram

Costco So Obsessed shared about an exciting returning product in the bakery. “Halloween cookies and so much more at Costco spotted today $9.99 for 24 sugar cookies! 🎃,” they captioned the post. “So festive😍love sugar cookies,” commented a follower.

The Latest Dubai Style Chocolates, This Time From Lindt

Dubai Style Lindt Chocolates
Copyright costco.so.obsessed/Instagram

Dubai Style Lindt Chocolates have arrived. ​​”It’s still Dubai chocolate season $16.99!!! 💚🤎 are you over it or here for it?” wrote Costco So Obsessed. “Ummmm yessss please,” commented a shopper. “Yumm!! I bet these are good,” added another.

And, Gourmet Strawberry Guava Jam

Bonne Maman Strawberry Guava Preserves Jam
Costco

Costco So Obsessed shared that Bonne Maman Strawberry Guava jam is now in stores for $11.49. “This looks amazing. Suit some toast or make some yummy thumbprint cookies,” she wrote.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! and Best Life. Read more about Leah
