Fall has officially arrived, and Costco is here for it. My local warehouse has been receiving new shipments daily of exciting new products, ranging from brand new pizzas in the deli and desserts in the bakery, to fall clothing must-haves and electronics. What is everyone buying right now? Here are 11 best new Costco items shoppers are spotting in stores now.

New Cheese Pizza in the Deli

Costco Hot Finds shared about a “New cheese pizza” in the take-and-bake section of the deli, “and it’s so good 🤤,” she writes in the caption. “Made with San Marzano style sauce and tons of mozzarella cheese,” she adds in the video. “I love the dough on these take-and-bakes.”

A Gorgeous Hunter Jacket for Fall

It’s fall coat season. “These Ladies Hunter Cotton Smock Jackets I spotted at Costco are SO nice! They’re water-resistant with an attached hood. They come in three colors and are a GREAT deal for just $46.99,” Costco Hot Finds shared.

The Snackleboz, a Portable Snack Tray with Cutting Board Lid

All the influencers, including Costco Deals, are sharing about the Snacklebox. “Meet the ultimate Snacklebox! The 2-piece @buildaboard_farberware Snacklebox is now at Costco! 📍Grab yours now for $5 off at most Costco warehouses nationwide or online at Costco.com,” they write. “Portable snack trays with cutting board lids 🚗 Perfect for road trips, tailgates, picnics & more 🎨 Doubles as an organizer for crafts, school supplies, tools & beyond 💪 Durable, lightweight & easy to carry. Don’t wait, upgrade your snack game AND get organized today!”

An Easy Noodle Meal

Costco Does It Again shared about Fly by Jing Classic Soy Noodles. “School’s back in session, but that doesn’t mean weeknight meals should stress you out. Meet your new weeknight dinner bestie,” she wrote. “Ready in just 6 minutes, these perfectly chewy, sun-dried noodles are coated in a mild yet umami-rich soy scallion sauce that we literally have dreams about! With 12g of protein per serving and made with nothing artificial, they’re the perfect solution for a quick and satisfying dinner any night of the week. And the 6 pack comes with a mini 2oz jar of Fly By Jing Original Sichuan Chili Crisp so if you like spicy food, you can add more heat. Grab a 6-pack at Costco locations in LA, Orange County, Hawaii, and the Bay Area.”

A Delicious New Marinade

Costco Does It Again shared about a brand new marinade. “From the geniuses of @betterthanbouillon comes Better Than Marinade Everything Seasoning and it’s going to level up your home-cooked meals in a big way! Available exclusively from select @costco warehouses in the LA area, this massive 32 ounce bottle is a delicious blend of onion, poppy seeds, and sesame seeds that elevates meat, seafood, veggies, and more,” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Heirloom Pumpkins for Decorating Your Home and Porch

Costco Hot Finds shared about gorgeous new pumpkins in the produce section. “🍂 🎃 Heirloom pumpkins are my favorite! They’re so unique and they last for several months!” they wrote, adding that they cost $6.99. “Yumm… After a few days of decorating my house, those pumpkins are going to start disappearing. I’m going to make some delicious Chilean sopaipillas. :),” writes a follower. “These are GORGEOUS!!!” adds another.

Savory Chicken Pot Pie Is Back in the Deli

If you have been craving the savory goodness that is Costco’s Chicken Pot Pie, the wait is over.. Costco Hot Finds shared a video of the dish. “My kitchen smells amazing! Dinner made easy! #costco,” they wrote. “These are perfect for busy weeknight dinners!! So good!”

Rana Beef and Short Rib Lasagna Is a Great Comfort Meal on a Cool Night

Another hot and savory meal that influencers are sharing about? “Rana Beef and Short Rib lasagna. A nice meaty lasagna. Not spicy, flavorful. Actual short ribs and beef in there too. Consistent cheese layer throughout. Cooks in abt an hour from the freezer. Smallish but one tray should serve 4. Two trays guarantees leftovers,” writes a shopper on Reddit.

Halloween Sugar Cookies Are Back in the Bakery

Costco So Obsessed shared about an exciting returning product in the bakery. “Halloween cookies and so much more at Costco spotted today $9.99 for 24 sugar cookies! 🎃,” they captioned the post. “So festive😍love sugar cookies,” commented a follower.

The Latest Dubai Style Chocolates, This Time From Lindt

Dubai Style Lindt Chocolates have arrived. ​​”It’s still Dubai chocolate season $16.99!!! 💚🤎 are you over it or here for it?” wrote Costco So Obsessed. “Ummmm yessss please,” commented a shopper. “Yumm!! I bet these are good,” added another.

And, Gourmet Strawberry Guava Jam

Costco So Obsessed shared that Bonne Maman Strawberry Guava jam is now in stores for $11.49. “This looks amazing. Suit some toast or make some yummy thumbprint cookies,” she wrote.