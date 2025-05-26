The unofficial start of summer is upon us. School is almost out and the hottest season of the year is almost here, which means a lot of things – including new seasonal menu items at your favorite fast food restaurants. From thirst-quenching beverages to exciting new entrees, this month there has been a massive influx of new food releases everywhere from McDonald’s and Jersey Mike’s to KFC. Here are 7 wild new fast food releases this month.

McDonald’s McCrispy Strips

This month McDonald’s launched its first new permanent menu item in four years. McDonald’s McCrispy Strips are “juicy, diappable perfection” and come with a trademark Creamy Chili Dip, a sweet and tangy sauce that is so incredibly cravable. My kids and I agree that they are so much tastier than McNuggets. If you haven’t tried them, run – don’t walk – to your drive-thur.

Jersey Mike’s Subs Signature Chicken Salad Sub

I love chicken salad sandwiches in the summer. Jersey Mike’s Subs Signature Chicken Salad Sub, a protein-packed limited edition menu item made with just slow-roasted chicken breast, diced celery, black pepper, and mayonnaise, has arrived just in time for my cravings. “It’s great because all too often other places put nuts and/or fruits into the chicken salad. This is just chicken, mayo, celery and black pepper. Great stuff,” one customer said.

Shake Shack Fried Pickles

I’m a sucker for fried pickles and must order them whenever I see them on a menu. Lucky for me, for the first time, Shake Shack is launching a new side: fried pickles. The golden, tangy bites are part of Shake Shack’s summer BBQ menu and made with chain’s proprietary brine, then lightly coated in a flavorful batter, perfectly seasoned and fried until crispy, then served with a side of house-made Shack Ranch for dipping.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers BBQ Brisket Steakburger

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers recently launched a few new, limited-time menu items, including a BBQ Brisket Steakburger. The sandwich features sliced brisket, pit-smoked for 16 hours, on top of two steakburger patties with American cheese, pickle and onion on a buttery King’s Hawaiian® bun with smoky BBQ sauce.

Burger King Frozen Strawberry Flavored & Nerds Drinks

Fast food brands love teaming up with candy companies to deliver some seriously fun drinks. Burger King has majorly upped the game with its new Frozen Strawberry Flavored & Nerds beverage. The drink starts with a strawberry or blue raspberry slush base, which is topped with a sprink of Nerds candy. The sweet and tangy drink is sure to provoke summer nostalgia, and I can’t wait to try it.

Jack in the Box Flavored Seasoned Curly Fries

Jack in the Box has added a few super thrilling new items to its menu. One of the most creative? Flavored Seasoned Curly Fries. It’s basically an upgraded version of its famous hot and crispy seasoned curly fries, available in Chili Crisp and BBQ Potato Chip flavor. And, wash them down with Sour Patch Kids beverage, including a watermelon shake, “twisted soda,” lemonade, and slushie.

KFC Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles, an old Southern favorite, are back at KFC for the first time in five years. The item can be ordered in a few different meal options. The first meal option is the $7 Tenders and Waffle Box, then there is a $7 Two-Piece Fried Chicken and Waffle Box, and also a family feast, the $25 Chicken & Waffles Fan Favorites Box. It comes with four pieces of mouthwatering fried chicken, 12 KFC Nuggets, four Liege-style waffles, and your choice of four syrups or dipping sauces.