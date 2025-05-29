6 New Frozen Meals Hitting Grocery Stores Right Now

We all have our favorite frozen meals we have been eating for years – Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pie, Stouffer’s Lasagne, and Lean Cuisine Fettuccine Alfredo, included. However, it’s always fun to infuse some new flavor into frozen dinner night. Luckily, there have been some new and exciting additions to the freezer aisle in recent months. Here are six frozen meals hitting grocery stores right now.

Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich

Costco recently added Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches to the freezer aisle. People are so obsessed that there are entire Reddit posts devoted to them. The sandwiches consist of applewood-smoked bacon, egg, and cheese served on a spiral-buttered croissant. “The bacon is surprisingly amazing and so is the bun,” one person commented. “They are knock off of the Starbucks one,” says another. “I just got these the other day and they are 100% 10/10 in the air fryer,” another added.

Ming’s Chicken Ramen and Other Frozen Entrees

Mings recently launched a new product line, including Spicy Dan Dan Noodles, Spicy Beef Ramen, Chicken Ramen, and Sweet Chili Chicken & Broccoli. I was quite surprised by how delicious and healthy these microwave meals were, being low in calories and made with actual meat. All four single-serve meal varieties are now available at Walmart stores nationwide for only $4.88 per meal.

Laoban Beef Pho Soup Dumplings and BBQ Pork Bao Buns

Laoban, a modern frozen Asian food, is rolling out two exciting new products at Costco. The first, Beef Pho Soup Dumplings (34oz, $15.99), is available exclusively in the Bay Area. The dumplings are filled with all-natural Angus Beef, cilantro, Thai basil, and a rich pho broth. Then, in the Northeast, Costco shoppers can pick up BBQ Pork Bao Buns (30oz/12 buns, $16.99). The bao buns come in a large format bag specifically for Costco and feature Berkshire Heritage Pork marinated in a Chinese BBQ blend of cinnamon, star aniseed, red pepper, fennel, and orange peel, all wrapped in a soft, pillowy bun that’s ready in just one minute.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hot Pockets Ranch Lovers

Hot Pockets and Hidden Valley Ranch teamed up for a delicious collaboration: Hot Pockets Ranch Lovers Pepperoni and Hot Pockets Ranch Lovers Buffalo Style Chicken. The first is a smokey, spicy pepperoni that is balanced out with creamy, zesty Hidden Valley sauce with a ranch-seasoned crust. The other features a ranch-seasoned crust filled with chicken and topped with Hidden Valley® Buffalo Style ranch sauce. Both are now available nationwide for $5.49 per 4-count box.

Trader Joe’s Margherita Pizza

Trader Joe’s recently relaunched its Trader Joe’s Margherita Pizza, improving the already delicious item. It starts with a hand-stretched, Amalfi-style crust, fermented for a full 24 hours and then tossed and cooked into a “thin, soft, and bubbly, with a slightly thicker, chewy edge” crust. It also includes a traditional tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella rounds, shredded Grana Padano, and basil. It is cooked in wood-burning stone ovens, flash-frozen, and sent to a Trader Joe’s near you.

Dolly Parton Single Serve Meals

Earlier this year, Dolly Parton announced the launch of her frozen food line, and it is now available. “Dolly is putting the frozen meal game on notice! New Dolly Parton Single Serve Meals, southern-inspired, quality comfort food,” food blogger Markie Devo wrote on social media, revealing the meals, Chicken & Dumplings, Beef Pot Roast, Country Fried Steak, and Shrimp & Grits. The meals are available now in grocery stores nationwide, with each single-serve meal costing just $4.99.