6 New Kirkland Signature Foods to Try This Spring

Some Kirkland Signature items have been around forever and become cult favorites: Lasagne, meatballs, frozen pizza, and chicken chunks included. Every season, Costco adds new items to the mix or jazzes up and revamps those already on shelves. You might notice some new Kirkland Signature food and drinks this spring at your local warehouse. Here are 6 new Kirkland Signature foods we spotted online and at stores. Have you tried them yet?

Kirkland Signature Snack Mix, Honey Mustard

Costco just brought back Kirkland Signature Snack Mix, Honey Mustard, a 30 oz bag of Honey Mustard & Onion Seasoned Pretzel Pieces, Seasoned Almonds Poppers, Honey Roasted Sesame Sticks, Honey Roasted Almond Splits, and Savory Chickpeas. "I cannot buy this snack mix, I will eat half the bag in one sitting," one Redditor confessed.

Kirkland Signature In-shell Pistachios, Unsalted

Costco has been selling salted pistachios for years but recently added unsalted ones. Kirkland Signature In-shell Pistachios, Unsalted, is a newer item. The "roasted" and "unsalted" nuts are kosher, and shoppers reportedly enjoy them, as they currently have a 5-star rating.

Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich

Entire Reddit posts are devoted to Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches, applewood smoked bacon, egg, and cheese served on a spiral-buttered croissant, a recently revamped item. "The bacon is surprisingly amazing and so is the bun," one person commented. "They are knock off of the Starbucks one," says another. "I just got these the other day and they are 100% 10/10 in the air fryer," another added.

Kirkland Helles Style Lager

If your warehouse sells beer, Kirkland Helles Style Larger, brewed by Deschutes, recently arrived. "It's delicious, super easy to sip on," says one. "I love this beer. It's not heavy like an IPA and it's not light like a Pacifico/Modelo/Coors Light. It's a great medium beer. Deschutes did a great job," explains one beer drinker.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries

Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries were a new addition this spring. Redditors are fans, especially because you get five pounds of fries for $6.79. "We bought some and they're pretty good. They remind me of the Lamb Weston hand cut freezer fries," one shopper confirmed. "Bought these on Sunday. They are a pretty decent fry. Thicker cut and potato forward. I love them bought instead of the ore ida and won't be going back as long as they sell them," another added.

Kirkland Signature Vodka & Soda

Another new addition to Costco stores that sell booze? Kirkland Signature Vodka & Soda, a High Noon dupe that shoppers are throwing in their cart. "Kirkland Vodka Soda is $25.49 vs High Noon $31.99 at my warehouse. This makes a 25% price difference. Same size and ABV," one shopper wrote on Reddit. "Pineapple is pretty good," one wrote in a review.