7 New Kirkland Signature Products Shoppers are Loving Right Now

Kirkland Signature products are one of Costco's biggest draws for customers, new and current alike—the quality and value for money is second to none, and in many cases, the KS brand is actually better than some of the more well-known big name labels. As part of its commitment to excellence, Costco is constantly releasing new items under the Kirkland Signature banner, or reformulating older products to make them even better. Here are seven Kirkland Signature products shoppers are loving right now.

Kirkland Signature Dried Mangoes

Costco shoppers love the new Kirkland Signature Sweetened Dried Mangoes ($11.29). "Great replacement for actual sweets. I love how you get so much of them! Great deal!" one happy customer said. "These are so delicious and reasonably priced. Highly recommend!" another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Unsalted Pistachios

Shoppers say the Kirkland Signature Unsalted In-shell Pistachios ($17.99) are delicious and great value for money. "The best I have tried well worth buying," one member said. "Great product and a great value!" another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Organic Whole Milk

Kirkland Signature Organic Whole Milk ($15.99) makes life easy thanks to being shelf-stable, shoppers say. "The milk is really good, my daughter can drink it pretty easily, and it stays shelf stable for a very long time. Literally love this stuff!" one customer wrote in the reviews. "Excellent milk. Lasts approximately 6 months without refrigeration. Perfect for Rv/camping trips or as a backup to refrigerated milk you forgot to buy at the store yesterday," another said.

Kirkland Signature Organic Unbleached All Purpose Flour

Kirkland Signature Organic Unbleached All Purpose Flour ($19.99) is a must-have product for anyone who bakes. "Kirkland all purpose flour, organic unbleached is excellent! I bake a lot of flatbread, and this flour makes loaves that stay soft," one shopper said. "A lot of other flours, including Bob's, result in hard loaves after a day. Kirkland is also excellent for loaf bread, for toast. It kneads into a very soft and smooth dough."

Kirkland Signature Sweet Heat Snack Mix

The Kirkland Signature Sweet Heat Snack Mix ($11.59) is rolling out across stores again. "So good! We mix it with the unsalted nut mix, as there is definitely extra seasoning to go around. The candied pecans are so delicious. Please bring it back in store!! I was so sad to see my warehouse stopped carrying it after a short run," one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Espresso Blend

Kirkland Signature Espresso Blend Whole Bean Coffee, Dark Roast ($19.69) is a delicious, value-for-money option. "We enjoy the rich, deep flavor of Kirkland Espresso blend and it is usually cheaper," one shopper wrote. "Great bold rich flavor, good price," another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Roasted Almonds

Shoppers are stocking up on the Kirkland Signature Roasted Almonds, Sea Salt ($11.99). "Great value for money! Beautifully roasted but a bit over-salted," one member said. "I love these almonds! Why have they gotten so hard to find?" another wrote. "Love these. Crisp and the right amount of salt," a third raved.