7 New Limited-Edition Soda Flavors Just Hit Shelves

From Mountain Dew to Coca-Cola, these new limited-edition soda flavors are hitting shelves now.
Published on August 29, 2025 | 7:45 AM

There is something about cracking open a can of carbonated, sweet soda that is so incredibly satisfying. Whether you like full sugar, zero sugar, or healthier type sodas that have become popular in recent years, it’s fun to switch it up sometimes and try new flavors. Many new soda flavors are hitting shelves this fall and are ready for your taste test. Here are 7 limited-edition soda flavors that just (or are about to) hit shelves.

Mountain Dew Trolli

Mountain Dew Trolli Gummy Worms
mountaindew/Instagram

What do you get when you infuse Mountain Dew with candy? “Mountain Dew Trolli Cherry Lemon Zero Sugar is available nationwide starting at 9.8 for a limited time,” Mountain Dew shared in a recent post. “You got Trolli Gummy Worms in my Mountain Dew! You got Mountain Dew in my Trolli Gummy Worms!” There are also gummy worms that taste like Mountain Dew.

OLIPOP SpongeBob Pineapple Paradise

Olipop and SpongeBob Pineapple Paradise
Olipop

OLIPOP‘s recently launched SpongeBob Pineapple Paradise is honestly delicious. The healthier, fruity soda pays direct homage to SpongeBob’s iconic pineapple home, delivering a sweet and citrusy taste with ripe pineapple notes (and a splash of mandarin) for a burst of juicy sweetness – all while maintaining OLIPOP’s commitment to gut-healthy ingredients.

Zevia Peaches & Cream

Zevia Peaches & Cream
Amazon

Zevia, one of my go-to healthy soda brands, just launched a limited-time flavor, Peaches & Cream, a zero-sugar flavor with sweet peach and a smooth, velvety vanilla cream finish. It contains no fake sweeteners, flavors, or colors and features a fun new can design.

Fanta Chucky’s Punch

Chucky's Punch Is a New Limited-Edition Flavor
The Coca-Cola Company

The spookiest season of the year is coming, along with Halloween-themed food and beverages. Snach with Zach announced that Fanta Chucky’s Punch is now in stores. “Fanta’s new Chucky’s Punch soda is headed to stores so let’s give it a try. I found it at a local Walmart but it will be releasing in plenty of other stores over the coming weeks up through Halloween,” he wrote. “The flavor is very on par with your classic fruit punches and this would be the first time (at least in a long while) that a fruit punch-flavored Fanta has been available on retail shelves. There will also be reskinned packaging for classic Fanta flavors including a Freddy Fazbear, The Grabber, Mike Myers, and of course, Chucky.”

Mountain Dew Baja Midnight

Mountain Dew Baja Midnight
Taco Bell

Snach with Zach also shared about Taco Bell’s new, exclusive Mountain Dew Baja Midnight.  “It’s also available as a Freeze although that is for a limited time whereas the actual soda is permanent,” he said.

A&W Ice Cream Sundae

A&W's Ice Cream Sundae Soda
A&W

You only have a month to enjoy a classic root beer dessert drink. “Clear your calendars because family night just got sweeter. A&W Ice Cream Sundae is here as a limited time flavor until 9/30,” announced A&W.

Coca-Cola Holiday Creamy Vanilla

Iced diet cola without sugar in two glasses
Shutterstock

According to Soda Seekers, there will be a new Coca-Cola Holiday Creamy Vanilla coming in November. “Coca-Cola is debuting a new holiday variant this winter! This new soda is expected to be available in both full and Zero Sugar,” they wrote.

 

