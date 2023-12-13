3 Exciting New Oreo Flavors Are Coming On January 3

In 2023, Oreo lovers welcomed the release of new and returning flavors like Blackout Cake and Cotton Candy. And according to the company, 2024 is about to bring its own excitement that is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Starting on Jan. 3, Oreo fans can get their hands on three new flavors of the famous cookie. These include Gluten-Free Golden Oreos, Oreo Peanut Butter Cakesters, and limited-edition Black & White Cookie Oreos. The first two flavors will be joining the brand's flavor lineup permanently.

RELATED: 18 Most Unique Oreo Flavors Ever Released

The new Gluten-Free Golden Oreos will feature two vanilla sandwich cookies filled with a layer of Oreo's classic creme. The cookie brand currently offers three gluten-free varieties, which include Original, Double Stuf, and Mint.

After Oreo announced the upcoming launch of the new gluten-free cookies on Instagram, numerous fans rejoiced over the news. "And suddenly celiac disease just got a little bit better," one person commented. "THE BEST WAY TO START 2024!" another one wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Moving onto the Cakesters, this whoopie pie-like Oreo innovation consists of smooth peanut butter-flavored creme sandwiched between two soft-baked chocolate-flavored snack cakes. Oreo currently only offers Cakesters in its original flavor.

Rounding out the new releases is Oreo's black and white cookie-inspired flavor. Described by the brand as "a tasty new spin on the classic treat," these new cookies feature two Golden Oreos sandwiching a layer of chocolate and vanilla-flavored creme split down the middle—just like a black and white cookie. This new flavor will be available for a limited time, while supplies last, so you'll want to snag it before it's gone.

RELATED: I Tried 7 Off-Brand "Oreos" & These Were the Absolute Best

In addition to many fans expressing their excitement over the three new cookies on social media, some shared the other flavors they'd like to see on shelves. A few of these included Peanut Butter and Jelly, Gluten-Free Peanut Butter, and Golden Oreo Cakesters.

The new flavor announcements come a few of months after Oreo's hot cocoa-flavored cookies returned to stores. First introduced in 2017, this limited-time product consists of hot cocoa and marshmallow-flavored creme in between two chocolate wafer cookies.

Prior to this, the cookie brand revived its "most requested flavor"— Red Velvet Oreos—in September. These cookies first appeared on shelves in 2015. Playing off of the elements of the popular cake flavor, this limited-time product is made with red velvet-flavored cookies filled with a layer of cream cheese frosting-flavored creme.