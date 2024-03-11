7 Healthiest Brownie Mixes on Grocery Shelves—and 3 To Avoid

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Mmm… brownies. Who doesn't love diving into a freshly baked pan of these ooey, gooey treats? When you purchase a packaged baked goods mix, whether it's for cake, muffins, or brownies, it's easy to recreate bakery-style desserts with a single mixing bowl and just a few ingredients. Typically, some water, oil, and an egg or two are all you need, and voila!—You've whipped up dessert. It's the very best of homemade-meets-convenience baking. Today's brownie mixes offer a wide variety of both taste and nutrition. Some store-bought options are surprisingly healthy (relatively, anyway!), while others take their fudginess a bit too far into high-fat, high-calorie territory.

To help you filter through all of the options available, we talked with dietitians about the best and worst brownie boxes you can find on grocery shelves. Here's what they had to say.

How we chose the best brownie mixes

Total calories: At first glance, calorie totals on brownie mixes don't look too over-the-top—typically in the range of 100-200 calories. But keep in mind that, once you add oil and eggs, calories will go up significantly. That's why we looked for mixes on the lower end of the calorie spectrum.

The Healthiest Brownie Mixes

Best: Kodiak Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix

Nutrition (Per 26 g serving) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 2 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 5 g

"Whoever said brownies have to be a guilty indulgence has never tired of these decadent and delicious brownies by Kodiak," says Brooke Baird, RDN, LD, of Simply Divine Nutrition. Believe it or not, these brownies are made with 100% whole grains and even have a sizable pop of protein! You'll get 5 grams in each serving (1/16th of the package).

Best: Simple Mills Brownie Mix

Nutrition (Per 23 g serving) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 2 g



If you're gluten-free, you may have come to count on Simple Mills for tasty products that won't disrupt your GF lifestyle. Their brownie mix is no exception. "Simple Mills brownie mix is a delightful treat that is packed with nutrient-rich almond flour, offering a guilt-free indulgence," says Jasmin Ilkay, MBA, MPH, RDN. "With just 100 calories per serving and 6 grams of fat, it is a smart choice for satisfying your sweet tooth."

Best: Bob's Red Mill Gluten-Free Brownie Mix





Nutrition (Per 30 g serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 1 g



Another GF favorite, Bob's Red Mill Brownie Mix is made with a unique blend of alternative flours. "Bob's Red Mill Gluten-free brownie mix is a gem because it's not only gluten-free but also made with whole grain ingredients like brown rice flour and sorghum flour," says Alyssa Simpson RDN, CGN, CLT, owner of Nutrition Resolution in Phoenix, AZ. "I recommend it to my clients concerned about digestive health, particularly those seeking low-fermentable sweet treats, as it's also low FODMAP."

Best: Great Value Fudge Brownie Mix

Nutrition (Per 26 g serving) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : <1 g



Not every better-for-you brownie mix has to break the bank. One of the best options is this bargain-priced mix from Walmart. At just 100 calories and a mere half gram of fat per serving, it's a low-calorie (and low-cost) way to enjoy your favorite chocolatey dessert.

Best: Miss Jones Baking Co. Everyday Delicious Double Chocolate Brownie Mix

Nutrition (Per 28 g serving) :

Calories : 90

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 1 g



"This is the type of brownie you will crave and feel good about!" says Baird. "Made with simple ingredients and 100% whole-grain, these brownies are full of goodness." They cut down on sugar by using monk fruit as a sweetener and add an impressive 4 grams of fiber from chicory root. But, according to Baird, these tweaks don't harm their flavor. "They're the fudgiest and guilt-free brownies out there!" she says.

Best: King Arthur All-American Fudge Brownie Mix





Nutrition (Per 32 g serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 2 g



We'll grant that King Arthur's All-American Mix isn't the most low-calorie or low-sugar choice—but it stands out for an important benefit: its simplicity. Here, you won't find any funky ingredients. The mix contains just five ingredients: sugar, flour, cocoa powder, sea, salt, and baking powder. It's one of the least processed brownie mixes on the market.

Best: Simple Truth Plant-Based Dark Chocolate Brownie Mix

Nutrition (Per 30 g serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 1 g



Vegans and vegetarians, rejoice! There's a brownie mix just for you. Still, you don't have to be a vegan to enjoy this choice. Simple Truth's plant-based brownie mix has plenty to offer for plant-based eaters and omnivores alike. Besides being low in calories and sodium, it's a sustainable, carbon-neutral choice.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Unhealthiest Brownie Mixes

Worst: Pillsbury Funfetti Brownie Mix with Candy Coated Chips

Nutrition (Per 27 g serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 70 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 1 g



These party-themed brownies may not be very high-calorie, but don't be fooled—they're not a healthy choice. Their ingredient list includes multiple artificial colors and hydrogenated palm kernel oil, a source of trans fats. Though the FDA technically phased trans fats out of foods as of 2020, small amounts remain in the food supply. This fat has been linked with harmful health effects like heart attack, stroke, and type 2 diabetes.

Worst: Duncan Hines Dark Chocolate Fudge

Nutrition (Per 29 g serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 1 g



"My worst pick is Duncan Hines Dark Chocolate Fudge," says Lisa Andrews, MEd, RD, LD, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Health Insiders. This brand contains palm oil, a controversial fat that's been linked to both environmental and health concerns. Plus, Andrews points out that, when looking at nutrition info, it's easy to forget you'll be adding calories and fat when you stir in oil and eggs. "The fat, calories, and cholesterol will certainly be higher once other ingredients are added in."

Worst: Betty Crocker Supreme Triple Chunk Brownie Mix

Nutrition (Per 32 g serving) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 2 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 1 g



With a name like "Supreme Triple Chunk," you wouldn't expect these brownies to be healthy food—and you'd be right. This option provides almost no protein or fiber, getting most of its calories from the low-quality carbs in refined sugar and white flour. If you're really craving this mix, try sprucing up its health factor by subbing half the added oil with applesauce, mashed avocado, or Greek yogurt.