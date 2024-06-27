9 Juicy New Restaurant Burgers To Try This Summer

The humble hamburger is an American staple, and every restaurant does it a bit differently. Some hand-smash their beef patties to deliver an extra crispy bite. Others offer more over-the-top options with toppings piled high. And then there are restaurants that simply focus on serving up classic flavors.

There's a burger out there for everyone, and restaurant chains often tap into different flavor profiles and taste preferences to make their menus more exciting. Over the last couple of months, both sit-down restaurants and fast-food chains have been launching new burgers, as well as bringing back fan favorites.

Read on to discover nine new and returning burgers to keep on your radar this summer. You'll want to note that most of these are only available for a limited time, so be sure to try them before they're gone!

Shake Shack's BBQ Burgers

Nutrition : Smoky Classic BBQ Burger (Per 1 Single)

Calories : 670

Fat : 37 g fat (Saturated Fat: 14 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 2,100 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 13 g

At the end of May, Shake Shack announced its limited-time summer menu, which includes two new burgers geared toward barbecue sauce fans. There's the Smoky Classic BBQ Burger, which features 100% Angus beef, American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, crispy onions, and the chain's classic smoky BBQ sauce on a toasted bun.

For the fried pickle fans, Shake Shack also debuted its Carolina BBQ Burger with Fried Pickles. This menu item is made with the same Angus beef, plus pepper jack cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, fried pickles, and a tangy-sweet Carolina-style sauce on a toasted potato bun.

10 Fastest-Growing Burger Chains You're About to See Everywhere

Red Robin's Gold Medal Burger

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burger)

Calories : 1,770

Fat : 126 g fat (Saturated Fat: 51 g, Trans Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 3,820 mg

Carbs : 61 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 94 g

To celebrate the 2024 summer Olympics, Red Robin recently launched a new burger inspired by the international sporting event. Enter: the Gold Medal Burger. This massive offering weighs about 18 ounces and features three beef patties, three layers of American cheese, Red's relish, mayo, pickles, onions, lettuce, and tomato. Each burger comes with bottomless steak fries or another bottomless item of the customer's choice.

Those who can polish off this hefty burger will get a chance to be featured on the official Gold Medal Burger Hall of Fame on Red Robin's website. The chain previously held an internal competition to see who could finish both the burger and new Star-Spangled Spritzer beverage. According to Red Robin, "only a few could complete the challenge." The new seasonal drink contains wild raspberry flavor, Sprite, and blue cotton candy.

Chili's Big Smasher Burger

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burger)

Calories : 950

Fat : 64 g fat (Saturated Fat: 24 g, Trans Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 1,400 mg

Carbs : 48 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 46 g

At the end of April, Chili's introduced a new burger that has twice as much beef as McDonald's famous Big Mac. Marking the restaurant chain's first burger innovation in three years, the Big Smasher Burger includes a nearly half-pound, hand-smashed burger patty, diced red onions, lettuce, pickles, Thousand Island dressing, and American cheese.

Customers can order the Big Smasher Burger on its own or as part of the 3 for Me value meal. This offering will give customers the new burger, along with a beverage and starter for just $10.99.

The 18 Best Burger Chains In America

Culver's Pretzel Haus Pub Burger

Nutrition : (Per 1 Single)

Calories : 790

Fat : 49 g fat (Saturated Fat: 20 g, Trans Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 1,300 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 39 g

Culver's is delivering the beloved pairing of pretzels and cheese in the form of a burger this summer. The chain's Pretzel Haus Pub Burger has returned to menus and layers fresh beef with crunchy pickled onions, two slices of Culver's new thick-cut bacon, one slice of cheddar cheese, a Wisconsin cheddar cheese sauce, and a creamy bistro sauce. All of this is sandwiched between a soft pretzel bun. Culver's fans can order this returning burger until Aug. 4.

Freddy's Prime Steakburger

Nutrition information unavailable.

Kansas-based Freddy's Frozen Steakburgers and Custard is expanding its menu offerings with the release of its new Prime Steakburger. This menu item layers thin-sliced prime rib on top of a steakburger patty with melted Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and sautéed portobello mushrooms. All of this is served on a toasted bun with garlic aioli.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The new burger will be available from July 3 through Aug. 20 at participating restaurants. During this time, Freddy's fans can also score the new Reese's Caramel Peanut Butter Cup Concrete and returning Reese's Creamy Peanut Butter Shake.

The 21 Best Burgers in America, According to Chefs

Hard Rock Cafe Culturally-Inspired Burgers

Nutrition information unavailable.

After holding its World Burger Tour competition, where chefs around the world developed burgers with ingredients inspired by their culture, the Hard Rock Cafe added the five winning burgers to its menu. These were developed at Hard Rock Cafe restaurants across five locations: Bengalru, India; Bucharest, Romania; Gramado, Brazil; Kathmandu, Nepal; and Pittsburgh, Pa. The new burger lineup, which will be available globally until Sept. 1, includes:

Bengaluru Burger: seven-ounce steak burger with American cheese, sweet and spicy pickled mayo, black bean corn salsa, roasted jalapeño, guacamole, and shredded lettuce

Bucharest Burger: seven-ounce steak burger with garlic horseradish aioli, marinated camembert cheese, tomato, smoked shoestring onions, frisée lettuce, and red wine cranberry jam

Gramado Burger: seven-ounce steak burger, garlic aioli, a crispy mozzarella cheese fritter, and whiskey bacon jam

Kathmandu Burger: two smashed and stacked burger patties, sweet chili mayo, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, avocado, and tomato zucchini slaw

Pittsburgh Burger: two smashed and stacked burger patties, Legendary sauce, smoked bacon, pickles, beer cheese sauce, whiskey bacon jam, American cheese, and french fries

Arby's Deluxe & Big Cheesy Bacon Burgers

Nutrition : Deluxe Burger (Per 1 Single)

Calories : 690

Fat : 40 g fat (Saturated Fat: 17 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 1,490 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 39 g

At the end of May, Arby's brought back its popular burgers, which are available in two varieties. There's the Deluxe Burger, which is stacked with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and a special burger sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Then, there's the Big Cheesy Bacon Burger, which features all of the same toppings as the Deluxe offering, plus the addition of Swiss cheese and bacon.

Arby's is Bringing Back Its Most Popular Deal

Carl's Jr. Teriyaki Burger

Nutrition : (Per 1 Single)

Calories : 640

Carl's Jr. is serving up sweet and salty with the return of its fan-favorite Teriyaki Burger, which features grilled pineapple and tangy teriyaki sauce for a burst of sweetness. This burger is also topped with the usual staples: onions, tomato, lettuce, and mayonnaise. For the chicken fans, Carl's Jr. swaps out the beef patties for a charbroiled grilled chicken breast. Both returning menu items will be available through Aug. 13.

Carl's Jr. El Diablo Burger

Nutrition : (Per 1 Single)

Calories : 950

The Teriyaki Burger isn't the only menu item to recently return to Carl's Jr. At the end of April, the fast-food chain brought back the El Diablo Burger—but this time, it's available as a permanent addition. This popular burger is made with two charbroiled beef patties, two strips of bacon, crispy jalapeño popper bites, melted pepper jack cheese, and fiery habanero sauce on a seeded bun.