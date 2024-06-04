Arby's is Bringing Back Its Most Popular Deal

Consumers have been feeling the pain from rising prices that have swept the fast-food industry over the past few years. Thankfully, Arby's customers are about to see some relief on their soaring fast-food bills with the upcoming return of the chain's most iconic value deal.

That's right! Arby's 5 for $5 roast beef sandwich deal is officially returning to menus this month. The deal will be available through the Arby's app or website from June 10 through June 16, according to a release. Only Arby's Rewards members will be able to take advantage of the offer, so interested customers who haven't already signed up should do so before the deal returns next week.

As the name suggests, customers who opt for this deal can score five Classic Roast Beef Sandwiches for just $5. One Classic Roast Beef Sandwich (360 calories) is currently selling for $4.99 at an Arby's near me in New Jersey, so this deal could effectively get you five sandwiches for the price of one.

Arby's first introduced the 5 for $5 deal more than thirty years ago, and it has since grown into a legendary offering among the chain's fans. Customers were ecstatic when Arby's brought the deal out of retirement for a limited time in June 2023. Last year, one fan even went so far as to create a petition calling for the promotion's return.

By reintroducing its 5 for $5 deal, Arby's joins a growing list of fast-food chains that are ramping up value to entice budget-conscious customers who've been eating out less.

After seeing fewer visits from lower-income customers over the past couple of quarters, McDonald's is reportedly planning to introduce a new limited-edition $5 value meal on June 25. An anonymous source told CNBC that the $5 bundle will include a 4-piece Chicken McNuggets (170 calories), fries (230 calories per small order), a drink, and the customer's choice of either a McChicken (400 calories) or McDouble (400 calories). The deal will remain available for about a month, according to the source.

6 Restaurant Chains With the Best Value Menus

Burger King is reportedly gearing up to bring back its popular $5 "Your Way Meal" before McDonald's new $5 meal hits menus. Burger King's meal also includes fries (300 calories per small order), chicken nuggets (190 calories per four-piece order), a drink, and the customer's choice of one of three sandwiches, Bloomberg reported in May. The deal will stick around for several months, according to the publication.

Even Wendy's recently joined the value wars with the launch of a new $3 breakfast deal. It comes with a small order of Seasoned Potatoes (280 calories) and the customer's choice of either a Bacon, Egg & Cheese English Muffin (380 calories) or a Sausage, Egg & Cheese English Muffin (540 calories).