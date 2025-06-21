6 New Starbucks Drinks That Just Launched for Summer

Starbucks is stirring up some buzz this summer. The coffee chain is launching so many new food and drinks just in time for hottest season of the year, and we can’t wait. In addition to new cake pops and treats, six exciting drinks have started arriving at a Starbucks near you, and a few more will drop in July. Here are six new Starbucks drinks that just launched for summer.

Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

The Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, available now until supplies last, is inspired by the popular Latin American drink. It is made with Starbucks® Blonde Espresso, oatmilk, and horchata flavored syrup, “a fusion of warm cinnamon, sweet vanilla and subtle nutty notes reminiscent of the rice milk that makes up a traditional horchata,” Starbucks says. “In the central California neighborhood where I grew up, horchata was everywhere—on street corners, in convenience stores, and on the menu at most Mexican restaurants we visited,” said beverage developer Ricky Gonzalez, instrumental in bringing the new drink to Starbucks. “Every Sunday, we would have a family meal at a Mexican restaurant, and horchata was always a treat for my brother and me. It was icy, sweet, and spiced with cinnamon. It’s both comforting and refreshing.”

Summer-Berry Refreshers Are Back

Summer-Berry Refreshers were first introduced on the summer menu in 2024. The drinks feature “a sweet and summery blend of raspberry, blueberry and blackberry flavors shaken with ice and water, poured over raspberry flavored pearls,” Starbucks says. The drinks can also be ordered with lemonade as a Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher or with creamy coconut milk in the Summer Skies Drink.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Firework Frappuccinos

Snackolator shared about four new Frappuccinos that will be available in July, and people are going nuts over them. “Layering cold foam into a Frappuccino is next level! Starbucks is dropping FOUR new Frappuccino options in July and just look at them – they’re beautiful!” he wrote. The first one is a Firework Frappuccino. “Combines the delicious berry flavors of our Summer-Berry Refresher with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam, Coconutmilk, Raspberry Flavored Pearls, and Strawberry Puree,” he writes.

Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino

Next up is one of four “Strato” Frappuccinos, the Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino. “Frappuccino® Roast Coffee, milk, and ice are blended to perfection and layered with brown sugar flavored cream cold foam featuring a cinnamon accent,” says Snackolator.

Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino

The third new frozen drink? Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino. “Matcha green tea, classic syrup, milk, and ice blended and topped with strawberry flavored cream cold foam,” he writes.

Salted Caramel Mocha Strato Frappuccino

And last, there is a Salted Caramel Mocha Strato Frappuccino. “Rich mocha sauce, Frappuccino® Roast Coffee, milk, and ice are blended to perfection and layered with salted caramel flavored cream cold foam featuring a caramel drizzle,” says Snackolator. “The Strato part means ‘layered’ and these drinks are actually layered with cold foam – it’s not just on top!” they specify.