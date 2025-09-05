7 New Steakhouse Dishes That Just Hit Menus

Many steakhouse chains have menus that don’t seem to ever change (Texas Roadhouse comes to mind, they found something that works and are sticking to it) but other spots constantly introduce seasonal menus to keep guests interested. Whether you’re looking for a seafood option or even a hearty sandwich, these new menu items offer something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a new steak or just a fun drink. Here are seven new steakhouse dishes that just hit menus.

Outback Steakhouse Chimichurri Filet

Outback Steakhouse‘s new Chimichurri Filet consists of a tender filet, seared and sliced, topped with chimichurri sauce and Bloomin’ Onion petals. Each order is served with a choice of steakhouse potato and a side like Fresh Steamed Seasonal Veggies or Seasoned Rice. I actually tried this dish lately and loved how fresh and filling the plate was (it’s perfect for sharing).

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse has the seasonal Roadhouse Smokehouse Platter on the menu, which consists of smoked quarter BBQ chicken, mesquite-grilled sausage, and half pound fried ribs served over crispy onions with fries and Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad. The chain recommends pairing the platter with the Rancher Rita: Made-in-house margarita mix, hand-shaken with Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier, Monin Key Lime Syrup, fresh orange, rimmed with Tajin & salt.

STK Wagyu Pot Stickers

STK recently added Wagyu Pot Stickers to the menu for a limited time only. The pot stickers contain spring onions, sweet soy and ginger sauce, and sesame seeds. Follow up these tasty treats with the warm Pineapple Cake, topped with rum caramel and vanilla ice cream.

Black Angus Surf & Turf Quesadilla

Black Angus Steakhouse has a new Surf & Turf Quesadilla on the menu, made with grilled steak and shrimp, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onions, and cotija cheese. The chain also has new Calamari Strips, which are served with tartar sauce made in-house, honey sriracha sauce, grilled lemon, and parsley.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão recently dropped a limited-edition off-menu cocktail called the Hot Brazilian. This limited-time, limited-supply cocktail blends smooth tequila, citrus, and sweet heat for a bold, refreshing sip that captures the spirit of summer. This was a summer item so grab it while you can!

Ruth’s Chris 60 For 60 Prix Fixe

Ruth’s Chris is offering the 60 For 60 Prix Fixe in honor of 60 years of delicious steaks. “In honor of our founder Ruth Fertel and this milestone anniversary, participating franchisees are offering a special $60 Prix Fixe menu,” the chain says. Menu items like the 6oz Filet and Shrimp are back for a limited time only.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Outback Steakhouse Aussie Steak Sammie

Outback Steakhouse now has a new lunch-size Aussie Steak Sammie on the menu. Each sandwich contains seared and sliced sirloin, aged Cheddar, grilled onions, sliced tomato, arugula, and tomato aioli on a toasted baguette. This lunch special is only available until 4 pm, and can be paired up with Aussie Fries or Seasonal Veggies.