5 New Trader Joe’s Groceries Hitting Shelves in February 2026

These new Trader Joe’s finds are already generating buzz.

Have you been to Trader Joe’s recently? The store, which has a cult following for offering gourmet food at affordable prices, is stocking so many new foods and drinks across every department, from the bakery to the freezer section. What should you shop for this month? Here are 5 new Trader Joe’s grocery items hitting shelves in February.

Toasted Coconut Cake

Trader Joe’s Obsessed shared about a delicious new dessert. “If you love coconut like I do then you will love this toasted coconut cake 9/10 🌟 . In fact, I’m going to add some more toasted coconut on top. The next time I buy this. @wetriedtraderjoes 📸 😘 also liked this cake! I wonder how it compares to Tom Cruise’s famous coconut cake?” they wrote. “My favorite cake !!!” agreed a shopper.

Spicy Spuds

Trader Joe’s Obsessed shared about Spicy Spuds, diced potatoes seasoned with parmesan cheese, lime, onion, paprika, and cayenne pepper. “This with some sour cream or with an over easy egg 🔥 More new new!! this sounds so so so so good! I need them asap,” they wrote. “Just had it and it was delicious,” a shopper commented. “I made breakfast burritos tonight with these! 👍🏻👍🏻 Not too spicy,” another adds.

Pink Lemons

Over in the produce department, a new fruit is getting a lot of attention. “Pink lemons 🍋 💕💕💕 have arrived at Trader Joe’s! I grabbed a bag stay tuned for a post of the inside! My favorite honey pearl grapes are back too. I love them,” Trader Joe’s Obsessed shared. “She’s backkkk. One of my all-time favorite Trader Joe’s summer desserts has officially returned, and yes… it’s just as good as I remembered.”

Creamy Fior de Latte

Another new dessert in the freezer section? “Creamy Fior di Latte + rich pistachio in one tub = no wrong scoop. Eat them swirled, separate, or straight from the container—this is peak summer gelato behavior,” Trader Joe’s List shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Brigadeiros

And, lots of influencers are sharing about a Brazilian dessert. “If you ever have the good fortune to attend a party in Brazil, your chances of spotting #Brigadeiros on the sweets table are deliciously high. (Lucky you!) These soft, fudgy, chocolate-sprinkled bonbons are a beloved part of Brazilian culture—and once you sink your teeth in, it’s easy to understand why. 😍Brigadeiros (prounounced ‘bree-gah-DAY-ros’ in Brazilian Portuguese) trace back to the 1940s. They’re widely linked to the 1945 presidential campaign of Brigadiero Eduardo Gomes, whose supporters made and sold the treats to raise funds. Gomes didn’t win the election, but his namesake sweet became a lasting favorite—maintaining a ubiquitous presence at parties, social gatherings, and joyful occasions for 80 years and counting!” Trader Joe’s shared. “THE BEST OF THE WORLDDDDDDD,” a shopper commented. “I’m Brazilian and have tried them… surprisingly they are pretty good!!!” another added.