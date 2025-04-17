Trader Joe's is a fun place to shop for everything from food and drinks to candles and toiletries. Every so often the California-cool grocery store introduces new items, jazzing up already iconic products, concocting a perfect dupe for a name-brand item, or creating something totally new altogether. Many become instant hits with shoppers, while others even sell out. Here are 7 new Trader Joe's items shoppers say are instant favorites.

Pastel Mini Bag Totes

Pastel-hued mini tote bags are quickly selling out–so grab one if you can. "It's mini bag tote day! $2.99 each," wrote Trader Joe's Obsessed. "Does anyone know if they might have any restock tmmw? Tried going today and it was all sold out!!" one person commented. "Sacramento was crazy. I got there at 8:20 and they were already sold out. The employee said they had almost 300 people in line and sold out 11 Minutes."

Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken Meatballs

Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken Meatballs are a new find that customers are going wild over. "Currently I have the pineapple teriyaki meatballs in the crockpot with the soyaki sauce and some frozen pineapple! I will serve it over rice! Smells amazing and my husband tried one and said they are bomb! 10/10," wrote Trader Joe's Obsessed.

Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips

Don't just buy one bag of Garlic Butter Potato Chips, shoppers warn. "Do yourself a favor and buy at least 2 bags of these," Trader Joe's List wrote on Instagram. "I'm obsessed with them! And glad I only bought one bag, and I hope they aren't there next time I shop cause I'm gonna turn into an Irish potato if I eat them."

Seville Orange Marmalade Fruit Spread

Seville Orange Marmalade Fruit Spread is worth grabbing, according to shoppers. "The marmalade 🙌," writes a shopper. "yesss I need to grab it bc I miss the old one," another added.

Trader Joe's Tomato Leaf Scented Candle

If you are looking for a natural-smelling candle, shoppers recommend Trader Joe's Tomato Leaf Scented Candle, retailing for $3.99. "This soy wax + coconut oil + beeswax blend candle is a seasonal favorite for many, known for its fresh, earthy scent," one says. "If you're into herbaceous, green scents, this might still be your vibe. It's lead-free, clean-burning, and definitely unique!" writes Trader Joe's List. "I LOVE this one. I think it smells clean. Hope my store has them," commented a shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Caro Sugo Italian Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce

Trader Joe's List recommends Caro Sugo Italian Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce. "I loved this sauce. Made in Puglia, Italy, using tomatoes grown by the same supplier who makes the sauce, this one tastes so fresh, rich, and simple in the best way. It's made with olive oil, real garlic and onion, fresh basil, and just a touch of dried oregano for that classic Italian flavor," she writes.

Chocolate Coffee Granola

Chocolate Coffee Granola is a new item in the break aisle that people are loving—and not just for breakfast. "I love the chocolate coffee granola on ice cream or yogurt!!!!" writes one shopper.