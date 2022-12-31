30 New Year's Instagram Captions for a Healthy and Happy 2023

Out with the old, in with the new. Starting a brand new year is the beginning of so many fresh possibilities. It's a time to establish goals and kickstart exciting journeys. You're never too old to make changes in life and set New Year's resolutions. As Napoleon Hill once said, "A goal is a dream with a deadline," which is the beauty of having hopes and dreams. You can do anything you set your mind to, but unless you get started, you won't get very far! So we've put together some motivating New Year's 2023 Instagram captions you can easily pair with your selfies or pics with friends and loved ones as you toast what's to come.

Don't ever think of a selfie as bragging; it's a way to inspire and celebrate yourself and your progress, whether you're at the gym, doing some self-care, or simply kicking back and relaxing. Besides, research shows that snapping some selfies can boost your confidence and happiness.

Snap away, and get ready for a healthy, happy year.

Check out these New Year's 2023 Instagram captions:

1. "2023 … a brand new me!"

2. "New year, new flex."

3. "Six-pack, loading."

4. "Great things happen to those who put in the steps."

5. "Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one." — Brad Paisley

6. "The only bad routine is the one filled with excuses."

7. "I work out like a beast, to say the least."

8. "Believe you can, and you're halfway there." — Theodore Roosevelt

9. "Lifting hard so my selfies look great."

10. Making myself #1 this year.

11. "The bad news is time flies. The good news is you're the pilot." — Michael Altshuler

12. "The happiest hour of the day can be at the gym."

13. "If you woke up without a goal, go back to sleep." — Unknown

14. "Flourishing is all about nourishing."

15. "Gotta sweat in order to sparkle."

16. "Work on your inside to shine on the outside."

17. "Eat healthy, sleep well, gym hard, then repeat."

18. "Excuses don't kill the fat. Exercises do." — Unknown

19. "A healthy body is a happy body."

20. "One small crack does not mean that you are broken; it means that you were put to the test and you didn't fall apart." — Linda Poindexter

21. "Work on yourself. Nobody deserves it better."

22. "If your mind believes it, you can achieve it."

23. "The secret of your future is hidden in your daily routine." — Mike Murdock

24. "Those dumbbells won't lift on their own."

25. "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." — Oprah Winfrey.

26. "Celebrate endings—for they precede new beginnings." — Jonathan Lockwood Huie

27. "The greatest wealth is health." — Virgil

28. "I don't know where I'm going from here, but I promise I won't bore you." — David Bowie

29. "Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

30. "Wipe the slate clean. It leaves room for so many possibilities."