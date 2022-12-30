A brand new year is right around the corner, and what better time to start incorporating healthy habits into your routine? It's common to desire big changes, but it's important not to bite off more than you can chew. Doing so can lead to frustration and failure. That's why we chatted with Jess Evans, a FightCamp trainer and certified USA Boxing Coach, who shares with us five healthy weight loss resolutions you can make and actually keep.

According to Evans, you must do what will work best for you in the long term. She says, "It would be amazing if you chose all five of these resolutions for the new year, but you don't have to in order to get healthy. Choose two or three and master them over a few months. Once you feel like it's a solid habit, add on another." Any improvement you choose to add to your weekly regimen is a step in the right direction.

Now, let's get to it, because the new year is fast approaching. Keep reading for five healthy weight loss resolutions that are simple to stick with. And next up, don't miss Fun Winter Activities To Lose Weight Without Trying.

Sleep seven to eight hours each night.

Good quality sleep is essential for a healthy mind and body. Evans tells us, "When you understand more about the body's functions optimized by good-quality sleep, it becomes easier to prioritize. Lack of sleep spikes our cortisol levels which can cause us to overeat during the day. Feeling tired from a poor night's sleep makes us more apt to skip the gym. Getting a few bad nights of sleep in a row can cause our body not to process insulin properly."

How should you address sleeping? According to Evans, you should shoot for a solid seven to eight hours of shuteye every night. It's crucial to have good sleep hygiene, including putting away your iPhone and other electronic devices one and a half hours prior to hitting the sheets. You should also stay away from eating big meals right before bedtime, and keep your sleeping space cool and dark.

RELATED: The Perfect 10-Minute Weight Loss Workout for Beginners

Drink more water.

Staying hydrated is chock-full of goodness. It's the perfect way to detox your body, help you digest meals, and give your metabolism a kickstart. "Add these up, and you can lose weight from this habit. By skipping 'the other stuff' like sweetened coffee drinks, soda, and juice, you'll consume fewer calories which helps to prevent weight gain," Evans says.

Plan your meals wisely.

"Have a plan or plan to fail," Evans advises, suggesting to map out your meals in advance for each week. Consider consulting a nutritionist to make sure you maintain the calories, fat, and protein that are right for your body's needs and will help you reach your goals.

"Bonus tip! Habits are harder to break when you have an accountability partner. Plan your meals with your partner and check in with each other during the week to ensure you are both sticking to the plan," Evans adds.

RELATED: 12 Foods Everyone Over 50 Should Eat for Serious Weight Loss

Create an environment that promotes success.

If you create a successful environment with good habits, you won't have room or time for excuses. Evans offers some awesome tips and recommends, "Put your workout clothes out the night before, meal prep on your day off, and get an at-home workout app like FightCamp, so time and weather are never an excuse. Create the environment that will help you achieve what it is you want!"6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sign up for our newsletter!

Do what you enjoy when it comes to being active.

The last thing you want to do is to "fall off the bandwagon" or lose your momentum in losing weight if you don't like your workout routine. Evans points out how important it is to find the best fit for you, explaining, "That is why I like boxing; it's an hour that doesn't feel like work. I can get lost in all of the techniques I am learning, and it's so much fun. Being on a treadmill can feel like a lifetime, but time flies on my FightCamp heavy bag! Find the right fitness routine for you, and I promise it will stick with you."