Customers report 7 beloved grocery staples have quietly gotten worse.

We all have our favorite nostalgia-sparking grocery items. You know, those foods and beverages we used to consume in such a joy-sparking manner, that simply the thought of them gives us all the feels. If someone mentions Grapeade Snapple, I am literally transported back to the hallways of my middle school. However, some items don’t stand the test of time. There are entire Reddit feeds dedicated to grocery items that simply don’t taste the same as people remember them. Here are 7 nostalgic grocery staples that have quietly gotten worse, according to shoppers.

Twinkies

One of the most upvoted mentions on Reddit on multiple feeds focusing on foods that aren’t as good as they used to be? Twinkies. “I came here specifically to say Twinkies taste like chemical sludge. I was never really big on them growing up but they were fine. (I’m GenX… so I’ve had a lot of Twinkies in my life.) Didn’t care when they were discontinued, but when they came back I was like, eh, what the hell? Might as well take a stroll down memory lane. Horrible. I spit it out and threw the box of them in the trash. As a disclaimer: I’m fat, and I never turn down a treat… but these? They didn’t even taste like food,” one Redditor spat.

Little Debbie Snack Cakes

Little Debbie Snack Cakes were another item mentioned often. “Aside from the fact that I’ve largely lost my taste for sweets, Little Debbie Snack Cakes. The last time I ate one was years ago. I thought it was just awful! I loved them as a kid,” a Redditor revealed. “I’d say most of the Little Debbie/Hostess stuff has really fallen off. They’ve all turned into dog treats in recent years,” another said.

Kraft Original Mac & Cheese

It’s still one of the most popular items at the grocery store, but Kraft Original Mac & Cheese doesn’t taste the same way shoppers remember it. “OMG, used to absolutely love Kraft Mac-n-cheese. Was just wow. I remember when it was on sale for like $.25/box. We had a dozen boxes in the pantry at any given time. Fast easy tasty snack/lunch. Something happened. Had some a few months back. Cardboard has a better flavor. And WTH, $1.25/box? Never again,” one person said. “I remember a few years ago when Kraft changed their Mac n Cheese recipe, but I’m pretty sure they did it again. I switched to the Three Cheese after the first time and it started tasting different about two years ago,” another Redditor says. “They changed the noodles too. At least in Canada. They get soft and mushy way too quick. I’ve been making that stuff for years. I had the timing down. Now it’s way off,” a third added.

Candy, Including Butterfinger and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

There were lots of candy items mentioned as not tasting the same. “Butterfinger changed their recipe and it sucks now,” one says. Several mentioned that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are much different. “They taste super cheap now,” one wrote. “Okay thank you! I thought I was dreaming that they tasted weird and bad now. The chocolate is super waxy too,” another added. “Yes, the pb also is weirdly too sweet and too gritty like sand now too. Not like semi crunchy pb filling of our youth,” a third chimed in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pop-Tarts

Pop-Tarts aren’t the same, according to lots of people. “What on earth happened there? The ‘real’ ones are about as thin as a playing card now. Generic store brand from almost anywhere seems significantly more robust and tastes fine,” one said. “Great Value brand is way better. More filling, thicker, flakier crust, nice buttery pastry flavor,” another added.

Fruit Roll-Ups

Lots of shopper also claim Fruit Roll-Ups are not what they used to be. “If you grew up in the ’80s, you remember what Fruit Roll-Ups used to be. They were glorious. That had actual strawberry seeds in them because they were made out of actual fruit!!! They were sublimely delicious and unique and infinitely superior to the gooey sugar rolls carrying the name now,” a Redditor reminisces. “Do you remember the apricot ones? Those were my absolute favorite. Fruit roll ups now taste like sugary glue,” another says.

Spaghetti-Os

And, finally, Spaghetti-Os “100% taste different than they did as a child,” one says. “They’re sweeter now, aren’t they?! Revoltingly so,” another points out. “Having consumed a few “Os” since the sixties I can confirm they are sweeter- I’ll chalk that up to the corn syrup,” a third chimes in.