Diners and chefs reveal the best and most under-the-radar Olive Garden pasta dishes to order.

I am a total foodie, and that doesn’t mean I only eat at expensive, swanky, 5-star restaurants. I love it all, from hole-in-wall Asian spots and divey diners to trendy eateries you have to book a month in advance. I also appreciate a solid chain restaurant, reliably serving your favorite dishes no matter when in the country or world you are. Olive Garden is one of my favorite chains. I am obsessed with the unlimited salad, soups, and breadsticks, of course, but their pasta dishes are also delicious. What should you order on your next Olive Garden visit? Here are the 7 best Olive Garden pastas diners call hidden gems.

Any Fettuccine Alfredo

The creamy, rich, comforting fettuccine alfredo is legendary at Olive Garden, with chefs even giving the meal props. Chef Roderick (Pete) Smith, a culinary innovator with years of experience at top-tier establishments, including his tenure at the prestigious Salamander Resort, revealed that the shrimp alfredo is his go-to chain pasta dish at OG. “Known for its creamy sauce and perfectly cooked shrimp, this dish is a crowd favorite among pasta lovers,” he told Eat This, Not That! Personally, I prefer the chicken.

Five Cheese Ziti al Forno

The Five Cheese Ziti al Forno, a blend of five Italian cheeses (ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, and fontina) and a mix of marinara and Alfredo sauces, is a popular order for vegetarians, beloved for its cheesy, baked, bubbly goodness. However, you can add protein. “I add the crispy chicken and it is so delicious!” one says.

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

You can’t go wrong with a classic. Diners adore the old-school spaghetti with meat sauce, a hearty, classic Italian staple. I have taken bites of my children’s order, and it is so good. “My go to is spaghetti with meat sauce,” one says.

Shrimp or Chicken Scampi

The chicken or shrimp scampi is my go-to pasta order at OG. I love the peppers, onions, and lightly breaded chicken tenders with a garlicky lemon sauce, but the shrime version, with asparagus and tomatoes, is great too. “Their chicken scampi is my favorite. I feel like I can get just as good as an Alfredo anywhere, and can make better red sauce at home, but the scampi is something I’ve tried and failed to recreate it home, they just do it well, for what it is,” a Redditor says. “Came to say the same thing. The scampis are so good,” another agreed.

Lasagna Classico

Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, recommends the Lasagna Classico. “It’s straightforward and filling with clear layers of pasta, meat sauce and cheese,” she recently told Eat This, Not That! “It doesn’t try to be fancy, but it delivers on taste every time.”

Tour of Italy

If you want to try a little bit of everything, order the Tour of Italy, which combines three classics into a satisfying combo. The sampler style platter comes with a trio of popular items. “If you want a sampler style. Piece of lasagna with meat sauce and cheese, portion of fettuccine alfredo, and crispy chicken parmesan with marinara and cheese,” an employee recommends.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stuffed Chicken Marsala

Another customer favorite? The Stuffed Chicken Marsala. The order comes with a grilled chicken breast stuffed with Italian cheeses and sun-dried tomatoes, topped with a creamy marsala mushroom sauce, and served with mashed potatoes.