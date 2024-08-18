I Tried 15 Popular Olive Oils & the Best Was Wonderfully Delicate

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Olive oil: you probably use it daily, likely multiple times a day. Not only is it endlessly useful in the kitchen, but the rich, fatty oil also offers numerous health benefits. And yet, shopping for extra-virgin olive oil (EVOO) can be overwhelming.

Most grocery stores stock bottles of oil from dozens of different brands, all marked with terms like "cold-pressed," "early harvest," and "single-origin." Olive oil has also become increasingly expensive, due to severe weather conditions damaging its production in major olive-producing countries overseas.

How can you be sure you're investing in a quality product and avoid shelling out for sub-par oil? I recently tasted 15 of the most popular bottles at the grocery store to find the best options to keep stocked in your kitchen. But before sampling a single drop, I also spoke with Brooke Gil, olive oil sommelier at Whole Foods Market, for insider tips on how to shop for olive oil at the supermarket. Here's what I found out.

What does single-origin olive oil mean?

Just like coffee beans, wine, and chocolate, olive oil can be produced with fruit grown around the world. The term "single origin" on a bottle means that every olive in the oil comes from the same country. "One reason to buy a single country of origin oil is the reduced time in transit and lower level of blending, which often result in a higher quality oil," says Gil.

Origin also impacts the flavor of your oil. As with wine grapes, olives can take on different flavors and characteristics depending on where they're grown. Soil, climate, topography, and the year's weather can all impact the terroir of an olive and its resulting oil. Says Gil, "Single-variety olive oils are a great option for someone with a preference for a specific flavor or finish."

Do all olive oils contain the same levels of antioxidants?

Olive oil is a great source of antioxidants known as polyphenols, but levels can vary based on a few factors. "Polyphenol content in an olive oil is heavily influenced by the type of olive, the time of harvesting, the quality of production, and the age of the oil," says Gil. The highest-polyphenol olive varietals, including Picual, Koroneiki, and Coratina, produce some of the boldest-tasting oils.

Polyphenol levels are highest before the olives become fully ripe, so oils made from early-harvested fruit (usually picked in October in the Northern Hemisphere) are generally higher in antioxidants.

What does "virgin" mean in olive oil?

If you don't see the term "virgin" on the label, the oil may have been treated with heat and/or bleach to neutralize its odor and flavor. "Olive oil that is not virgin does not come with the added health benefits of the polyphenols that you find in EVOO," warns Gil.

My taste test of 15 popular EVOO brands:

For this taste test, I focused on extra virgin olive oils from a range of price points and origins that are widely available at grocery stores. I judged each brand based on appearance and taste. Here are the results ranked in descending order from my least favorite to the overall best.

Pompeian Smooth Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp)

Calories : 130

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Pompeian's line of extra-virgin olive oil includes this smooth flavor, a robust flavor, an organic smooth, and a "fresh and fruity" version that's designed for roasting and sautéing. This bottle is best for sautéing and stir-frying, according to the label. Gil notes that all olive oils are safe for higher-heat cooking, including "sautéing, grilling, and pan frying." At about $18 for a 48-ounce bottle, this is one of the least expensive oils I tried.

The look: This oil comes in a soft plastic bottle, but not a squeeze bottle. It poured out very fast, so it's easier to use more than you intend, and the oil has a darker yellow hue than the others I sampled.

The taste: I could see why this budget-friendly bottle would be a good pick for cooking, but it doesn't offer much in the way of flavor. I wouldn't use this blander oil in a dressing or to finish a dish because it only really adds slickness and moisture, not taste.

Filippo Berio Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp)

Calories : 130

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

This ubiquitous oil is easy to find in most grocery and corner stores. It's sold in a plastic bottle and is presumably made from a blend of olives from various regions to differentiate it from the brand's 100% Italian oil.

The look: The oil is bright and sunny yellow.

The taste: Like the Pomeian oil, this EVOO was mild-tasting and basic. I'd use it to slick a skillet or coat veggies before roasting, but it wouldn't be my first choice if I'm looking to elevate a finished dish with an oil drizzle.

Trader Joe's Premium Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp)

Calories : 130

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

TJ's has a surprisingly robust lineup of olive oils, including this bottle, which is made from a blend of olives from Spain, Italy, Argentina, and Greece, according to the Trader Joe's website.

The look: This oil verges more towards green than yellow and is on the darker side.

The taste: The flavor matches the greenish tint. This oil is verdant and vegetal, like green bell peppers.

Spectrum Organics Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp)

Calories : 130

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Every product from this brand is 100% organic, and this EVOO is made with 100% expeller-pressed olives. The oil has a smoke point of 325°F, which is on the medium-to-low end of the olive oil spectrum.

The look: A clear, transparent, and slightly paler oil.

The taste: This oil from Spectrum isn't bursting with punch-you-in-the-face flavor, but it has a pleasant fruitiness. It's light and mild and would be great for baking or low-heat cooking.

Terra Delyssa Single Origin Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp)

Calories : 130

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

This oil is made from single-origin Tunisian olives that are hand-harvested and cold-pressed within four hours of harvest. It has less than 0.4% acidity and is sold in a heavy glass bottle in 1-liter and 500-milliliter quantities.

The look: The Terra Delyssa olive oil is light and golden with no cloudiness or impurities.

The taste: With a mild flavor, this oil would be a great kitchen workhorse for all kinds of cooking. It's well-rounded enough to use for salad dressings but doesn't have enough of a flavor punch to really shine on its own.

Colavita Premium Selection Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp)

Calories : 120

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

The olives in this European blend come from Italy, Greece, Spain, and Portugal. It's sold in glass bottles with pouring spouts for measured dosing.

The look: This oil is a bright hay-yellow, clear, and smooth.

The taste: This bottle is a great choice for everyday use. It's reasonably priced and has a balanced flavor with just a touch of peppery spice at the back of the throat.

Bono Italian Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp)

Calories : 130

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

This oil is made entirely from Italian-grown olives. Specifically, it's a blend of four olive varietals: Biancolilla, Cerasuola, Carolea, and Coratina, which come from Sicily, Calabria, and Puglia.

The look: This oil is on the greener side with sunshine-yellow undertones.

The taste: This is a lovely delicate oil that won't overpower your dish, should you use it to finish or dress something. It's herby and slightly green tasting, which gives it a pleasant freshness.

Chefs Life Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp)

Calories : 120

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

This product line comes from restaurateur Brian Malarkey and includes quality oil blends packaged in squeezable plastic bottles. The EVOO is made from organic olives.

The look: This oil has a paler, more transparent, and diluted color than others in this test.

The taste: The oil is slightly fruity and peppery. It would add a pop of piquant flavor to finished cold dishes and dipped bread but is likely too flavorful to be used for high-heat cooking.

Corto Extra Truly Virgin Olive Oil

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp)

Calories : 120

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

This oil is made from California-grown olives and is certified extra-virgin by the California Olive Oil Council.

The look: This oil has a bright, bold, deep sunflower yellow color.

The taste: Corto's oil is smooth and robust. It has a rich, round mouthfeel and a full-bodied, fruity flavor. It would be a great choice for cooking, but this oil would also elevate a heel of bread or a bowl of soup.

Simpli Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp)

Calories : 130

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

This oil comes from Sparta, Greece, and is made from a single olive varietal known as Koroneiki. It's sold in cute, compact tin bottles.

The look: This golden oil has a deep greenish hue.

The taste: The oil tastes bright and peppery. It would liven up a salad dressing or soup, but is hardy enough to serve as a workhorse in the kitchen for marinades and roasting.

California Olive Ranch 100% California Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp)

Calories : 130

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

This glass-bottled EVOO is easy to find in most grocery stores and, you guessed it, comes from California-grown olives. It's certified non-GMO and is considered the "everyday" product from the company, which also produces pricier blends.

The look: The oil is greenish-yellow, clear, and bright.

The taste: This olive oil lives up to its promise of being a solid "everyday" oil. It would be a great choice to keep on hand for roasting, sautéing, or baking. It has a light floral, grassy flavor that also lends itself well to non-cooked applications.

La Tourangelle Smooth & Fruity Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp)

Calories : 130

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

La Tourangelle produces two versions of this extra-virgin olive oil. This smooth and fruity version is made from a blend of Arbequina and Picual olives grown in Andalucía, Spain. It has a medium-high heat tolerance.

The look: This oil comes in beautifully designed opaque cylindrical metal bottles, which can help preserve antioxidants by protecting the oil from direct sunlight. It's very dark yellow and more concentrated than other oils that I sampled.

The taste: This oil is slightly peppery and fruity. It's a nice midpoint in flavor between spicier oils and the more mellow, smoother oils.

Graza Drizzle Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp)

Calories : 130

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

This trendy squeeze bottle from Graza contains oil pressed from Picual olives grown in Andalusia harvested early in October. This produces a more pungent, green, and high-antioxidant oil. Fun fact, according to the Graza website, each bottle of "Drizzle" oil requires 5,000 olives to produce.

The look: This oil has a cool, grassy green hue.

The taste: I wouldn't cook with this oil (and Graza doesn't recommend it either; that's what the brand's "Sizzle" oil is for). The flavor is wonderfully piquant and bold, and the mouthfeel is smooth and satisfying. This really is the ideal oil for drizzling–over bread, a Caprese salad, or even ice cream.

Wildfare Early Harvest Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp)

Calories : 120

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Wildfare produces a range of quality products using ingredients harvested in the Mediterranean region. This oil is made from Memecik olives grown near the Aegean Sea.

The look: This oil is lighter in color than others and more golden than green.

The taste: This full-bodied oil is delicious and well-balanced. It has a slightly bitter and acidic back-of-the-throat punch that makes it stand out as a drizzle over a finished dish. Otherwise, the oil is fruity and bright-tasting, almost citrusy.

Kosterina Everyday Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp)

Calories : 120

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Not only does this oil come in one of the most elegant bottles, but it's also one of the best-tasting everyday oils I sampled. It's made from organic Koroneiki olives grown in Greece. It has a heat point of up to 400°F. According to the Kosterina website, this oil has a polyphenol content of over 400 mg/kg (measured during harvest).

The look: Kosterina's oil is slightly green, pure, and unclouded.

The taste: This may not be Kosterina's finishing oil, but this everyday oil packs a wonderfully delicate flavor that I'd happily use in sauces and dressings. The oil is light and fruity. It has just enough grassy pep to give it a sophisticated edge, but it's not so spicy that you'd want to reserve it for uncooked preparations. The high heat point also makes this Greek oil great for roasting, sautéing, and baking.