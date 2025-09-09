Pizza never goes out of style. However, like all chains, not every pizza restaurant has sustained the test of time. While some pizza brands have managed to survive major changes in demand, including recessions, inflation, and pandemics, others have fallen victim to closure. Here are 7 once-favorite pizza chains in America that went out of business.

My Pi

My Pi pizza was founded by Larry Aronson, who embarked on a mission of perfecting the deep-dish pizza in the 1950s. From 1971 on, he expanded the Chicago-based chain and operated over 20 My Pi pizzerias in nine states. The first location of My Pi Pizzeria closed in 2008, with the last remaining My Pi Pizzeria restaurant in the Bucktown neighborhood of Chicago closing its doors in June 2025.

Pizza Haven

Seattle might not seem like a hot spot for pizza. However, there is a neighborhood known as Garlic Gulch, which is filled with Italians and pizza restaurants. Pizza Haven opened in Seattle in 1958, loading up simple pizza with lots of toppings and offering delivery with the company’s “dial-a-pizza” service. The chain franchised with up to 42 locations in other states and even countries like Russia and into the Middle East. However, a missed tax payment led to the company filing for bankruptcy in 1998. The final location closed in Seattle’s Center House in 2012.

ShowBiz Pizza Place

ShowBiz Pizza Place, also called ShowBiz Pizza, was a concept similar to Chuck E. Cheese and was founded in 1980 by Robert L. Brock, who split ways with the owners of the Mouse-mascotted pizza brand, and Creative Engineering. The family entertainment center also served pizza and offered lots of arcade games, token-operated rides, and yes, animatronic shows. The company struggled to compete with Chuck E. Cheese and eventually went out of business with most locations rebranded as Chuck E. Cheese.

Pizzeria Uno Express

While Pizzeria Uno is still around, “Uno Express,” a fast-casual pizza concept from UNO Pizzeria & Grill failed to survive. The short-winded concept operated in locations like BJ’s Wholesale Club stores, but was never grasped by consumers. The last one closed in 2012.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Eatza Pizza

Eatza Pizza first opened doors in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 1997. The concept? Eat as much pizza as you want as part of an all-you-can-eat buffet of pizza, pasta, a salad bar, and dessert. There were also arcade games at all locations for entertainment. The chain rapidly expanded over the decade, reaching 108 locations in 14 states and Puerto Rico. In 2006, it was sold to a private equity group. However, after getting sued by a restaurant supply company, there were mass closures and a Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing. All locations were closed.

Pistol Pete’s Pizza

Pistol Pete’s Pizza was named after the Oklahoma State University mascot, Pistol Pete. The first location opened in Lubbock, Texas in 1974 and was famous for loaded pizzas, arcade games, and later, animatronics. By the early 1990s, some places even had carnival rides. At its peak, there were 30 locations. Eventually, the company was folded into Peter Piper Pizza.

Organ Grinder

Organ Grinder was an old-school pizza joint that opened in 1973 in Portland, Oregon. Yes, there was live organ music, dancing marionettes, and a light show. It expanded to locations in Denver and Vancouver. The final location closed in 1996, and sadly, the organ was dismantled and sold for parts.pizza