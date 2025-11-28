Many of Costco‘s best deals are available in-store and online. However, some are reserved for online shoppers only, which means you have to do your research to take advantage of them. Most often, these are products that aren’t sold in stores, and sometimes, are super exclusive. Right now, there are lots of deals to be had on the Costco website, ranging from appliances and vacuum cleaners to gourmet meat. What should you shop for before it sells out? Here are the 7 best online-only Costco deals to grab before they’re gone.

Roborock QX Revo Vacuum and Mop Robot with Multifunctional Dock

On the market for a robot vacuum? The Roborock QX Revo Vacuum and Mop Robot with Multifunctional Dock is $429.99 after $150 off, including free shipping. “We love ours so much we named her Rosie. I love this robot vacuum!!! I am very pleased with my purchase and have owned several robot vacuums to have a good idea of what baseline performance would be and this machine exceeds my expectations!” writes a shopper. “I’m so happy to have this to vacuum and mop my floors. I was doubtful this would truly work on my shiny white tile floors with daily dirt, drops of food and dog hair, but it cleans and doesn’t even get stuck (like my roomba does under the toe kick). I have 2 kids and a dog I approve! No more back aches trying to swifter wet jet the floors! Plus j can set it to run while we sleep so I wake up to clean shiny floors every morning!” adds another.

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Beverage Center

There are so many great appliance deals ahead of Black Friday. The Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Beverage Center, available in full or counter depth models, is $1,000 to $1,100 off. “This refrigerator is the best I’ve ever had. I love the French doors on the upper side. It seems to create more space for putting things including the deli drawer in the middle is so convenient to get out things I use most often. The freezer is very spacious and I really like The two types of ice cubes that are provided. It’s easy to get to it better than having the ice that goes right into the cup because that always seem to get very clogged in my other refrigerators. Overall, it’s been a very good refrigerator. I like the finish because the fingerprints don’t show up on it as easily and it’s very easy to clean,” writes a shopper.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long

Start crossing names off your holiday shopping list. The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long is $499.99 after $120 off, including free shipping. It includes seven attachments, a storage case, and a travel bag. The exclusive Costco deal includes a diffuser and travel bag.

Samsung Smart Freestanding Range with No-Preheat Air Fry and Convection

Samsung Smart Freestanding Range with No-Preheat Air Fry and Convection, available in electric or gas, is another hot pre-Black Friday deal. Save $320 to $370, depending on the model.

Rastelli’s Antibiotic-Free Wagyu Beef Craft Burgers

The Costco website is a great place to shop for gourmet meat. Rastelli’s Antibiotic-Free Wagyu Beef Craft Burgers (24/5.5 oz. per burger), 8.25 pounds, are $25 off, just $104.99 through 12/25/25. “The best tasting burger!” writes a shopper. “The beef has amazing taste. It is easy to grill straight from frozen making it very convenient. The quality of beef is outstanding.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Swift All Natural Lamb Loin Chops

Take $40 off Swift All Natural Lamb Loin Chops, (4/4 Oz. Chops Per Pack), 10 pounds of meat, $179.99. “Excellent shipping, excellent packaging, very convenient, excellent lamb chops,” writes a shopper. “The lamb chops were cut in 4 and were very tasty and tender. Will definitely buy again. Love tht they are grass fed and humanely raised,” adds another.

Rastelli’s Carver Ham Meal

If you want to serve ham instead of turkey for Thanksgiving, order this meal ASAP. Rastelli’s Carver Ham Meal with 4 Side Dishes is $40 off, $129.99. It serves 8. The meal comes with five pounds of Boneless Carver Ham with Glaze and two pounds each of the following sides: Sausage and Cranberry Stuffing, Creamed Spinach, Scalloped Potatoes au Gratin, and Mac & Cheese. “Very pleased with my order! The ham was delicious – and so were all the sides. Easy to prepare and definitely enough to feed 8. Will definitely order again next holiday season!” writes a shopper. “The ham was plentiful and delicious. The sides were equally good — plenty of food for family of 7 plus enough leftovers to make ham sandwiches for a few days! We ordered for friends who were having a difficult time and they really appreciated the thought and the quality of food.”