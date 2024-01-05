Oreo & Betty Crocker Are Joining Forces On a New Baking Line

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Following a string of recent cookie releases, Oreo is now entering the baking aisle with some exciting new sweet treats. This week, Betty Crocker announced the launch of a new Oreo baking line, complete with baking mixes and frosting.

The mixes will be available in four different options, including Oreo Brownie, Chocolate Cake, Lava Cake, and White Cake. All of these will include real Oreo pieces. For even more Oreo goodness, the new whipped frosting comes in the flavor of the cookie's beloved creme filling.

"That rich and creamy filling, the classic chocolate wafer crunch—our Oreo baking mixes will give you everything you've always loved about Oreo Cookies, right inside your favorite Betty brownie and cake mixes," Betty Crocker wrote in a statement on the company's website.

The new baking items will be available in stores nationwide. While the baking mixes began shipping on Jan. 1, the frosting will be shipped on Jan. 22, according to Allrecipes. Shoppers can score the mixes for $4.22 and the frosting for $2.98.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Food-focused Instagram account @snackolator shared the news of this dessert partnership earlier this week, generating excitement in the comments section. "It may not be good for you, but it's good for your soul," one Instagrammer wrote. "That white cake mix is genius," another one added.

This isn't the first time Oreo has collaborated with a major baking brand. In 2021, the Mondelez-owned cookie brand partnered with Pillsbury to debut a Funfetti-Oreo baking line. The product selection includes two different cake mixes, one brownie mix, a buttermilk pancake and waffle mix, and a vanilla-flavored Funfetti frosting featuring Oreo cookie pieces.

In addition to the Betty Crocker baking line, Oreo kicked off 2024 with the launch of three new cookie flavors. On Jan. 3, the brand rolled out Gluten-Free Golden Oreos, Oreo Peanut Butter Cakesters, and Black & White Cookie Oreos.

The Gluten-Free Golden Oreos and Oreo Peanut Butter Cakesters are permanent additions to the brand's product portfolio, while the Black & White Cookie Oreos will only be available for a limited time while supplies last. That means you'll want to grab them soon!