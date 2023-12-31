8 Exciting New Flavors Oreo Released in 2023

What do hot chicken wings, apple pie, and PB&J all have in common? They're not only beloved comfort foods, but they have all been transformed into a variation of America's favorite cookie.

Since releasing the iconic chocolate sandwich cookie in 1912, Oreo has unveiled numerous flavors, ranging from classic confections like Key Lime Pie to beloved beverages like Root Beer Float. And that's not to mention the brand's other product innovations like Oreo Thins, which also come in multiple flavors.

Over the past year, Oreo has generated excitement with the debut of new cookies and the return of some highly requested varieties. The Mondelez-owned brand recently announced three new options shoppers can score on Jan. 3. These include Gluten-Free Golden Oreos, Oreo Peanut Butter Cakesters, and the limited-edition Black & White Cookie Oreos.

If you're planning on going for a cookie run soon, you may end up encountering a few of this year's Oreo releases. However, some may just be a distant memory, which as many fans know, could potentially become a reality again. Here are eight new and returning Oreo flavors that hit grocery store shelves in 2023.

Gluten-Free Mint

Gluten-free Oreos entered the cookie scene in 2021 but have only been available in the original flavor for the last two years. That changed this past January when Oreo added Gluten-Free Mint Oreos to its product portfolio. Made with two chocolate cookies and a layer of mint-flavored creme, this flavor is currently available in both regular and Double Stuf sizes.

Fans welcomed this cookie launch with excitement, with one Instagram user writing, "As someone with celiac this makes me want to cry. These taste so great." Another one commented, "I'm already on my 4TH box!! Thank you @oreo for making my favorite flavor GF!!!!"

The Most Oreo Oreo

Shortly after releasing the Gluten-Free Mint Oreos, the cookie brand dropped its "most Oreo" flavor yet: The Most Oreo Oreo. Inspired by the OG cookie itself, this new, limited-edition flavor featured two chocolate wafers sandwiching a "Most Stuf" layer of creme speckled with Oreo cookie bits—similar to cookies and cream.

Playing off of this "meta" element, the Oreo packages were also stamped with a QR code fans could scan to play cookie-themed games in the "Oreoverse."

Blackout Cake

The list of dessert-inspired cookies got a little bit longer this past spring when Oreo rolled out its Blackout Cake flavor. Drawing on the elements of the chocolatey baked good, this limited-time cookie consisted of two chocolate wafers sandwiching not one, but two layers of creme—traditional chocolate cake and dark chocolate cake.

While many expressed their excitement following this flavor announcement, several pointed out the cookie's similarity to the Ultimate Chocolate Oreo, which came out in 2022. This flavor featured three layers of creme—dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and white chocolate.

S'mOreo

Oreo welcomed summer 2023 by paying tribute to a seasonal favorite: s'mores. First introduced as a limited-edition cookie in 2015, the s'mores-flavored Oreo returned to shelves in 2019 and 2021, most recently making another appearance in May. And this time around, it had a new, highly requested name.

Playfully called the "S'Moreo," this returning flavor had layers of marshmallow and chocolate-flavored creme sandwiched between two graham cracker-flavored cookies.

"WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR SMORES!!!! no other flavor will ever match it," one excited fan wrote in the comments section of Oreo's flavor announcement. "Finally!! Best flavor ever!" another one commented.

Cotton Candy

After being absent from shelves since 2015, Cotton Candy Oreos made their long-awaited return in June. The limited-time, carnival treat-inspired cookie consisted of two Golden Oreos filled with a Double Stuf layer of pink and blue cotton candy-flavored creme.

As highlighted by Oreo, this flavor was highly requested, with the cookie brand writing in an Instagram post, "You asked…again, and again, and again. We listened."

Pumpkin Spice

The fall is not only marked by dropping temperatures and falling leaves but also the onslaught of pumpkin spice-flavored products. And this year, Oreo got in on the seasonal fun. In August, the brand brought back its beloved Pumpkin Spice Oreos, which are made with golden Oreos and pumpkin spice-flavored creme. Launched in 2014, the limited-edition flavor has made reappearances in stores, returning for the first time in five years in 2022.

Red Velvet

Fans have mourned the loss of the Red Velvet Oreo since its discontinuation in 2020. However, that longing shifted to excitement this September when the brand revived the red sandwich cookie—but only for a limited time. Referred to by the brand as Oreo's "most requested flavor," this sweet treat features two red velvet-flavored cookies and a layer of cream cheese frosting-flavored creme.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Best.. Cookie.. Ever!!" one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Red velvet needs to be a permanent flavor," another one added.

Hot Cocoa

The list of Oreo's 2023 flavor additions concluded in October with the Hot Cocoa Oreos coming back to stores. Inspired by the popular cozy drink, this flavor sandwiches layers of marshmallow and hot cocoa-flavored creme in between two chocolate wafers. According to Allrecipes, this cookie hasn't been available since its initial launch in 2017.