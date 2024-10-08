This Oreo Coke Float Recipe Is Just 15 Calories & Weight-Loss Friendly

Any day is a great time to treat yourself to something sweet and scrumptious, are we right? Well, if you're trying to slim down, this can make snack time a bit challenging. However, dieting doesn't have to be a daily struggle. After all, being on a diet does not mean you have to sacrifice treats; just choose them wisely. The perfect example is an Oreo Coke float recipe that's just 15 calories, weight-loss friendly, and perfect for this spooky time of year.

TikToker @smallersam_pcos serves up low-calorie fast-food order hacks and tasty, low-calorie snacks and beverages you can whip up at home. Recently, she posted her simple recipe for a sugar-free Oreo Coke float that "tastes like melted Oreo ice cream" and is sure to be one of your favorite treats without breaking the calorie bank.

This Oreo Coke Float Recipe Is Just 15 Calories

Let's be honest: Dieting is much more effective when it's sustainable. The best way to stay motivated and keep up with your weight-loss plan for the long haul is to find food items you enjoy and look forward to. An occasional indulgence makes eating fun. That's where this Oreo Coke float comes in clutch.

In her video, Sam shares, "First things first: We're going to try the Oreo Coke Zero by itself. The first flavor is the Oreo cream flavor, but then you get the aftertaste of that chocolate cookie." She rates the Coke on its own a 10 out of 10.

As far as mixing up her float is concerned, Sam explains, "A cute cup and the good ice, and then one to two tablespoons of this Coffee Mate Zero Sugar Italian Sweet Crème creamer." Sam chose this particular creamer because she thought it would blend really well with the Oreo cream flavor.

The Oreo Coke contains zero calories, while the creamer has just 15 calories per tablespoon. For comparison, a Coke float at McDonald's is 280 calories, and at Johnny Rockets, it's 520 calories.

Needless to say, whipping up your own lower-calorie Coke float at home is definitely the way to go for a weight-loss-friendly snack. Just be sure to take a cue from Sam and pour it into a fun, seasonal glass, and even add a straw to make the experience extra enjoyable.