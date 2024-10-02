Costco Shopper Lost 250 Pounds By Eating These 8 Foods

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Costco is a go-to for so many shoppers—and for good reason. In fact, as of 2023, a little under 128 million people had an annual membership. From bulk deals on essential paper products to family-sized meals to healthcare items to seasonal finds and so much more, Costco is a one-stop shop for everything you need. In fact, one Costco shopper, also known as SmallerSam_PCOS on TikTok, scouted out the membership-only warehouse club for some of the best low-calorie, high-protein Costco products for weight loss.

This Shopper's Costco Haul Is Low in Calories and High in Protein

Sam has 1.4M followers on TikTok who are eager to learn all her tricks, tips, and hacks when preparing foods and shopping for weight loss. Her drink, snack, and meal recommendations are tried and true, as she's dropped an impressive 250 pounds while sticking to a calorie deficit and with the aid of Semaglutide to treat her PCOS.

Most recently, Sam shared several low-calorie Costco products for weight loss—and you may want to pick them up on your next Costco haul, too!

1. Country Archer Mango Habanero Beef Jerky

Nutrition (Per 1 oz.) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 10 g

The first item in your shopping cart should be Country Archer Mango Habanero Beef Jerky. A one-ounce serving is just 80 calories and provides 10 grams of satiating protein.

10 Best Costco Foods To Buy for Weight Loss

2. Ruprecht's Irish Stew

Nutrition (Per 3/4 cup) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 570 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 17 g

Gear up for cozy autumn nights with Ruprecht's Irish Stew. One 3/4-cup serving is 160 calories and provides a whopping 17 grams of protein to help keep you full. Plus, this comfort meal is seamless to prepare; all you need to do is heat it on the stovetop and enjoy.

Costco's New Membership-Checking Scanners Coming to Stores Nationwide

3. Kevin's Honey Garlic Chicken Stir Fry

Nutrition (Per 1 cup) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 700 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 15 g

Spruce up lunch or dinnertime with Kevin's Honey Garlic Chicken Stir Fry, which brings together chicken breast strips, sous-vide green beans, and a tasty soy-free honey garlic sauce. One cup is only 150 calories and offers 15 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber.

4. Amylu Organic Chicken Burger with Caramelized Onion and Aged White Cheddar

Nutrition (Per 1 burger) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 620 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 19 g

Burger day just got a major upgrade with Amylu Organic Chicken Burger with Caramelized Onion and Aged White Cheddar on deck. One burger is only 170 calories and makes for an ideal, weight-loss-friendly meal in a lettuce bun. Expect 19 grams of filling protein in a serving!

5. Bibigo Chicken & Vegetable Steamed Dumplings

Nutrition (Per 1 tray) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 580 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 15 g

Bibigo Chicken & Vegetable Steamed Dumplings are easy to whip up and scrumptious enjoyed on their own or in soup. One tray amounts to 240 calories and 15 grams of protein.

Costco's New Chicken Nuggets Are Getting Rave Reviews

6. Real Good Foods General Tso's Chicken

Nutrition (Per 1 cup) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 26 g

Who wouldn't love a delicious meal of General Tso's Chicken with rice and steamed vegetables? Real Good Foods General Tso's Chicken is 200 calories per cup and provides a whopping 26 grams of protein.

7 Fascinating Costco Bakery Facts You Never Knew

7. Damascus Bakery Whole Wheat Roll-Up

Nutrition (Per 1 roll-up) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 10 g

Damascus Bakery Whole Wheat Roll-Ups may be your new favorite lunchtime staple for wraps. One roll-up is a low 110 calories while offering 10 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

8. Built Brownie Batter Puff Bars

Nutrition (Per 1 bar) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 17 g

Consider a Built Brownie Batter Puff Bar for a snack. With just 140 calories and an impressive 17 grams of protein in one bar, you can't beat this sweet treat!