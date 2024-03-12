Skip to content

Oreo Just Unveiled a Brand-New Line of Frozen Treats

The cookie brand is expanding its presence in the freezer aisle once again.
By Brianna Ruback
Published on March 12, 2024 | 10:00 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Justine Goodman
As you gear up for St. Patrick's Day, Oreo is giving you even more green goodies to help you celebrate the holiday. Starting today, the cookie brand is offering a new line of mint-flavored frozen treats.

This new selection includes Oreo Mint bars (170 calories), sandwiches (210 calories), and a 14-ounce scoopable tub (190 calories per 2/3 cup). Inspired by mint-flavored Oreo cookies, all of these products have a sweet mint creme-flavored frozen dairy dessert base with Oreo cookie pieces mixed into it. (Although it bears a striking resemblance to ice cream, like many frozen dairy desserts, it doesn't meet specific regulatory standards to be labeled as ice cream. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration's criteria for ice cream refers to the percentage of milk fat and milk solids found in a product.)

Packaged in a box of four, the sandwiches feature a layer of the frozen mint cookie base in between two large wafer cookies. Then, there are the bars, which come in a box of five, and have the same frozen dessert base covered in a coating with crushed Oreo cookies.

boxes of oreo mint sandwiches and bars
Courtesy of Oreo

To celebrate the release of its new frozen dessert line, Oreo is getting in the St. Patrick's Day spirit by holding its Pot-O-Treats giveaway on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

From March 15 through March 17, Oreo fans who spot a rainbow can post a photo to their Instagram Stories or X, tag @oreo, and use the hashtags #OreoFrozenTreats and #Sweepstakes. The social media users will then receive a DM with additional steps. The winners of this contest will receive one box of Oreo Mint Bars, one box of Oreo Mint Sandwiches, and one 14-ounce tub of the Oreo Mint frozen dessert.

Oreo first rolled out its mint-flavored frozen dairy dessert in 48-ounce tubs back in February 2023. The cookie brand made its freezer aisle debut in January 2022 with the launch of its Oreo bars, cones, sandwiches, and dessert tubs.

The mint-flavored frozen items aren't the only new additions to Oreo's product portfolio. At the end of February, Oreo rolled out two new cookie flavors: Dirt Cake and Tiramisu Thins.

Available for a limited time, the Dirt Cake Oreos are inspired by the beloved childhood dessert, which usually features a mix of pudding, crushed Oreos, and gummy worms. The new cookie flavor has two chocolate wafers and a layer of brownie-flavored creme stacked atop chocolate creme with Oreo wafer crumbs. For an additional colorful touch, the cookies are topped with gummy worm-inspired sprinkles.

The Tiramisu Thins have a layer of tiramisu-flavored creme sandwiched between Oreo's classic thin cookies. This new flavor joins the brand's existing Oreo Thin lineup, which includes Mint, Extra Stuf, and the original Oreo flavor, among others.

Nutrition:

1 Oreo Mint Sandwich: 210 calories, 7 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 190 mg sodium, 35 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 18 g sugar), 3 g protein
1 Oreo Mint Bar: 170 calories, 9 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 75 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (0 g fiber, 15 g sugar), 2 g protein
2/3 Cup Oreo Mint Frozen Dairy Dessert: 190 calories, 7 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 90 mg sodium, 29 g carbs (0 g fiber, 20 g sugar), 2 g protein
