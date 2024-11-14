Outback Steakhouse's 2024 Holiday Menu is Loaded With Indulgent New Items

Things are getting festive at Outback Steakhouse. The Australian-themed restaurant chain just announced the return of "Steakmas," which means you can now enjoy several exciting dishes and beverages throughout the holiday season.

This year's Steakmas menu is complete with both new options and returning favorites, all of which will be available until Jan. 1.

Cracker Barrel Launches the 2024 Holiday Menu With Craveable New Items

A new item that's sure to become a favorite is the Three Cheese Steak Dip (2,050 calories), which is served warm and bubbly alongside crispy tortilla chips. The dip features seasoned steak, "creamy three-cheese goodness," and a "sprinkle" of diced tomatoes and green onions.

Outback also expanded its Bloomin' Onion-themed dishes by launching its Bloomin' French Onion Sirloin. The dish includes a center-cut sirloin topped with melted provolone and crispy Bloomin' Onion petals. This is served with a small side of French onion soup, as well as a steakhouse potato and a side.

Then, there's the brand-new Chimichurri Filet (1,070 calories), which is a seared filet topped with a chimichurri sauce and Outback's Bloomin' Carrot Crunch. Like the Bloomin' French Onion Sirloin, this dish also comes with a steakhouse potato and a side.

The last steak option on the Steakmas menu is the Bourbon Onion Ribeye, an 18-ounce bone-in ribeye topped with caramelized bourbon onions, bacon, and roasted garlic butter. This dish comes with a choice of a steakhouse potato and a side, as well.

Outback Steakhouse Is Planning Major Menu Cuts, CEO Says

In addition to these steak-focused offerings, Outback just brought back two cocktails, an appetizer, and a dessert. The holiday cocktails include the Gingerbread Cookie Martini, which comes with a mini koala keepsake, and the Smoked Cinnamon Pecan Old Fashioned.

The returning appetizer is the Bloomin' Fried Shrimp (990 calories), which is drizzled and served with the chain's spicy bloom sauce. And since no meal would be complete without dessert, Outback's Chocolate Tower (1,650 calories) has also returned. This cake features six layers, whipped cream, and chocolate shavings, and is served with a side of raspberry sauce.

To promote Steakmas, Outback brought back its "Koala on the Walla" mascot, which is featured in the chain's new television and social advertisements. Additionally, the mascot will be at select malls and Outback locations and is playfully being called "Koala at the Malla." The chain is inviting people to visit the Koala at the Malla and will give the first 250 people who visit each location a gift card and a plush Koala on the Walla.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The excitement doesn't stop there. Outback is also helping fans prepare for the holidays by offering limited-edition merch. Some options include ornaments, wrapping paper, and holiday apparel. And, if you purchase a $50 Outback gift card from now until Dec. 29, the restaurant will throw in a $10 bonus card.

Nutrition information has been included where available.