Outback Steakhouse Launching Brand-New Menu on Jan. 2—Here's What's On It

Outback Steakhouse began spreading holiday cheer last month, when it unveiled its "Steakmas" menu. As soon as the holiday season concludes, the popular steakhouse chain is treating customers once again by releasing another limited-time menu.

This week, Outback shared that it's offering a post-holiday season "Steak-cation" menu from Jan. 2 through Feb. 18, 2025. This offering includes all of the chain's Steakmas menu options in addition to a few other choices.

If you're thinking about going for a steak, one dish you can score from the new menu is the Canberra Chopped Steak. Described by Outback as a "savory delight," this menu item features seasoned and seared chopped steak topped with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and a rich red wine demi-glaze.

For guests looking to pair their meal with something refreshing, there are a couple of beverages to keep in mind. For an alcohol-free option, there will be the new Lavender Fields drink, which is a blueberry lemonade that was "inspired by Australia's serene lavender fields," according to Outback. The restaurant currently offers an alcoholic blueberry lemonade made with vodka.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Steak-cation menu will also include Outback's Koala Punch, which is made with gin, orange juice, and eucalyptus syrup essence. It's also topped with kombucha and sprinkled with edible opal dust.

Another steak dish you'll find on the new menu is the Three Cheese Steak Dip, which is also currently on the chain's Steakmas menu. Served with warm tortilla chips, this dip is made with three cheeses and seasoned steak. It's sprinkled with diced tomatoes and green onions as well.

There's also the Chimichurri Filet, which is another dish you'll find on the Steakmas menu right now. This filet is topped with a chimichurri sauce and Outback's Bloomin' Carrot Crunch. The dish comes with a steakhouse potato and a side.

A few other menu items you'll be able to order include the Kingsland Pasta, Bloomin' Fried Shrimp, French Onion Sirloin, and Bourbon Onion Ribeye.

Before the new Steak-cation menu drops, there are a couple of festive beverages you can enjoy right now. The first one is the Gingerbread Cookie Martini, which is made with Absolut Vodka, Baileys Irish Cream, and Kahlúa. This is hand-shaken with creamy vanilla and gingerbread and finished off with whipped cream, a gingerbread cookie, and a mini koala keepsake.

The second seasonal sip is the Smoked Cinnamon Pecan Old Fashioned. This features Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Angostura bitters, house-infused cinnamon pecan syrup smoked with oat, and an orange twist garnish.