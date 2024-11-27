7 Steakhouse Chains Offering the Best Holiday Meals Right Now

The holiday season is filled with excitement and splendor. If you're looking for an indulgent dining experience during this special time of year, a top-quality steakhouse might be the answer.

Whether upscale or more casual, these restaurants are celebrated for their deluxe offerings, including high-quality meats, tantalizing side dishes, and decadent desserts. That's not to mention the extensive wine lists you'll often find when dining at a steakhouse.

With the holiday season about to be in full swing, steakhouse fans can expect many restaurants to roll out menus with festive food and drinks. If you're thinking about dining out on Christmas or New Year's Eve, or you'd simply like to stop by a steakhouse soon, you'll want to keep several exciting offerings in mind. Read on to discover seven steakhouse chains serving some tempting holiday meals this season.

Fogo de Chão

Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão is offering a few exciting options this holiday season. The first one is the Wagyu porterhouse, which is available à la carte. This 30-ounce steak is aged for 21 days and carved tableside on a Himalayan salt block, which is designed to "enhance the rich flavor and buttery texture" of the meat, as noted by the steakhouse.

The second à la carte offering to keep on your radar is the whole branzino. This mild white fish is blistered churrasco-style and served tableside with extra virgin olive oil, lemon, and parsley. The fish serves at least four people and is available to order for the table from Wednesday through Sunday.

These dishes are joining Fogo de Chão's other premium additions offered year-round like the 36-ounce, 42-day dry-aged tomahawk steak and the seafood tower.

Outback Steakhouse

Earlier this month, Outback unveiled its 2024 "Steakmas" holiday menu, which will be available until Jan. 1, 2025. This seasonal menu is complete with both new and returning dishes.

Throughout the holiday season, guests can start their meal with the new Three Cheese Steak Dip, which is made with three cheeses, seasoned steak, and served with tortilla chips. Customers can then opt for a few different steak entrées, including the Bloomin' French Onion Sirloin, which features a center-cut sirloin topped with melted provolone and crispy Bloomin' Onion petals. This is served with a mini side of French onion soup.

Other seasonal steak options include the Bourbon Onion Ribeye and Chimichurri Filet, which are both served with a steakhouse potato and a side. Beyond these steak dishes, Outback is offering a few other limited-time menu items, including the Bloomin' Fried Shrimp, Gingerbread Cookie Martini, Smoked Cinnamon Pecan Old Fashioned, and six-layer Chocolate Tower Cake.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

This 15-restaurant steakhouse chain is offering its Holiday Favorites Menu once again. Available until Jan. 6, 2025, the seasonal menu includes dishes like the dry-aged New York strip and the filet mignon duo, which features tender filet prepared two ways–one with a port and black pepper reduction and another with king crab and béarnaise sauce. There's also a pan-seared miso-glazed black cod, if you'd prefer seafood over steak.

You can pair your holiday meal with a side of lobster risotto and a glass of one of Sullivan's holiday wines, such as Decoy Chardonnay or Goldeneye Pinot Noir.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming's is celebrating the holiday season with a variety of special offerings. One of these is the Season of Opulence prix fixe menu, which is available at all locations (except for Tampa, Fla.) from Dec. 3, 2024, through Jan. 6, 2025. This meal starts with oysters Rockefeller, followed by an apple and cinnamon pecan salad, and then a filet mignon with a North American lobster tail. The meal concludes with bananas Foster bread pudding.

Additionally, the steakhouse chain is offering lunch at all locations every weekend, from Friday to Sunday, through the end of the year, starting on Nov. 29. During lunch, guests can order a two-course prix fixe meal, which starts at $28 and includes a soup or salad and a choice of three entrées: steak frites, cabernet filet, or a barbecue salmon filet.

That's not all, though. On Dec. 3, Fleming's will start offering a new caviar service, which includes Hackleback caviar served with warm blinis, capers, chives, sour cream, egg, and shallots. Guests can also enjoy Fleming's new A5 Wagyu Experience, a tableside service that includes high-end Japanese beef served rare on a sizzling hot stone, along with miso glaze, grated horseradish, and black lava salt. This is now offered on the dinner menu.

STK Steakhouse

This steakhouse and lounge is offering a Holiday Cheers Menu in addition to a Christmas menu this year. The Holiday Cheers Menu is available through January and includes seasonal offerings like Wagyu From Around the World, duck confit gnocchi, grilled octopus, and pan-seared Hokkaido scallops.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

You can pair these dishes with festive cocktails like the rum-based Santa's Egg Nog; the Holiday Martini, which features espresso and peppermint; and the Naughty Claus, which is made with Patrón Reposado, Licor 43 Chocolate, Bailey's, and Cointreau.

Then, to help guests celebrate Christmas, STK is serving a plated meal on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. The limited-time Roasted Free-Range Turkey Dinner will come with cornbread, herb and cranberry stuffing, shallot and thyme confit turkey thighs, maple baked sweet potatoes, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes with a parmesan crust, classic gravy, and cranberry orange chutney. If you'd prefer to eat at home, STK is also offering to-go versions of these menu items, which you can pre-order and pick up on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Kona Grill

Like STK, sister brand Kona Grill is serving a Holiday Cheers Menu of its own, which will be available through January. Seasonal dishes include the prime rib surf and turf and seafood fettuccine Alfredo.

If you're looking to sip on something festive alongside your meal, the restaurant's holiday-themed cocktails include the Holiday Martini, Santa's Egg Nog, and the bourbon-based Catch Me If You Can, which includes gingerbread syrup, Grand Marnier, and a cinnamon stick.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

Perry's will be open on Christmas Eve from 3 p.m. until closing. At the restaurant, guests can choose from two special offers: the Standard Prix Fixe or the Rare and Well Done Prix Fixe. The standard option costs $69 per person if you dine at 5:30 p.m. or earlier and $79 if you who dine at 5:45 p.m. and later. To-go orders will cost $69. This meal includes a soup or salad, followed by an entrée like the eight-ounce Filet Perry or Perry's Famous Pork Chop, and then a dessert, such as the pumpkin cheesecake or Chocolate Crunch Tower.

The Rare and Well Done Prix Fix menu costs $139 per dine-in guest or $125 per takeout guest. Unlike the standard menu, this includes a starter like the 1.5-ounce True Japanese A-5 Wagyu or four-ounce tempura fried lobster tail with miso butter. Then, guests can choose a soup or salad, followed by an entrée. Some of the options aren't included on the Standard Prix Fixe Menu, like the Surf & Turf and eight-ounce Chateaubriand Three Ways. Guests can end their meal with a dessert of their choice, with options including the dessert trio, pumpkin cheesecake, Chocolate Crunch Tower, and bananas Foster.

On New Year's Eve, Perry's will offer these two prix fixe menus once again starting at 4 p.m. The Standard Prix Fixe Menu will be $89 for guests dining at 5:30 p.m. or earlier and takeout customers, and $99 for guests dining at 5.45 p.m. or later. The Rare and Well Done Prix Fixe Menu will be $145 per dine-in guest and $135 per takeout guest.

Outside of these holiday-specific menus, Perry's customers can also enjoy the 16-ounce Caramelized Prime Rib for $49 every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.