Outback Steakhouse Just Introduced a Wild New Menu

Your favorite Australian-themed steakhouse just launched a menu celebrating the new season of Dancing With the Stars, and fans of both the hit show and Outback Steakhouse (and Strictly Ballroom) are going to love it. The Aussie-inspired chain is serving up a dazzling selection of food and drinks in honor of the hit show, including some new items. So what should guests expect? Perfect for at-home viewing parties or a celebratory night out, here’s what’s on offer at Outback right now.

Three Cheese Spinach Dip

The new Three Cheese Spinach Dip is a creamy blend of chopped spinach, Mozzarella, Parmesan, cream cheese and Alfredo sauce. This dip is served with delicious tortilla chips. “That cheese dip looks incredible! Definitely adding it to my must-try list,” one TikToker said.

Down Under Trio

Fans of Outback’s Bloomin Onion appetizer will love the new Down Under Trio, which is Bloomin’ Onion petals served with their spicy signature bloom sauce, Fried Mozzarella Bites with marinara sauce, and Aussie Cheese Fries with house-made ranch dressing. “This is THE BEST trio. I had to get one immediately on Friday ,” one happy customer said via Facebook.

Filet with Roasted Garlic Butter

The new Filet topped with Roasted Garlic Butter is another hit with Outback customers: This menu item consists of a tender and juicy thick barrel cut filet topped with roasted garlic butter. Includes choice of steakhouse potato and one freshly made side. "Looks good but it's way toooo much food!" one customer said on Facebook. "There'll be leftovers for the next day! " the chain responded.

Kangaroo Court Wine

The new Kangaroo Court wine is the perfect accompaniment to the new food items. “Our new Shiraz Cabernet Sauvignon blended by Mollydooker for an exceptionally smooth sip,” Outback says. “This Aussie wine is the best mate for any of our bold, juicy steak cuts.”

Fan-Favorite Menu Items

The rest of the menu consists of some Outback Steakhouse classics: Wedge Salad, Aussie Three Course, Sirloin & Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie, Alice Springs Chicken, and Chocolate Thunder from Down Under.