Over 45? If You Can Hold These 3 Positions, You’re Stronger Than Most

After your mid-forties, your relationship with fitness fundamentally changes. The days of chasing personal records and maximum lifts give way to something far more valuable: functional strength that protects your body and enhances your daily life. True strength at this stage isn’t measured by how much weight you can move, but by how well your body can stabilize, resist, and support your joints through challenging positions. Discover the three powerful exercises that will reveal whether you’re stronger than most people your age—and learn how to master them.

Your Strength Standards Change After 45

After 45, exercise is no longer about how much weight you can move. It is about how well your body can stabilize, resist and project joints. Younger adults recover faster, have more natural muscle mass, can train harder without as much risk for someone over age 45.

The gold standard is time under tension. Time under tension refers to how long your body can resist gravity while maintaining proper form. That shows not only muscle endurance, but also postural strength and injury resistance.

3 Positions to Prove Real Strength Over 45

These positions target areas of the body and qualities of the body most people neglect. That includes deep core, unilateral stability, and dynamic balance. If you can hold these three exercises after age 45, you’re performing at a higher level than most of your peers. You’re also protecting your body against common injuries of aging.

The Hollow Body Hold: Your Core Strength Test

The hollow body hold is a staple in all gymnastics training programs. It’s a great exercise because it targets so many muscles, including the rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, internal and external obliques, as well as the hip flexors.

How to perform the hollow body hold:

Start by lying on your back

Raise your arms over your head as far as you can without pain

Exhale and pull your belly button toward your spine

Lift your legs and upper body off the ground so they’re both hovering around 6 inches off the ground

Keep your feet pointed and your glutes engaged

If you’re struggling:

Try bending your knees to reduce tension on abs and lower back

Move arms from overhead down to your sides

Standards:

General fitness: 2 minutes

2 minutes Athletic level: 5 minutes (long and brutal!)

This exercise is so effective because it targets all of the core musculature in an isometric fashion. Because it’s an isometric, your chances of injury are greatly reduced and your ability to connect your mind to your muscles is greatly enhanced.

Common mistakes: holding your breath, pushing your head forward, and arching the back.

The Split Stance Isometric Lunge: Your Lower Body Challenge

The split stance isometric lunge challenges the entire lower body. Muscles worked include the glutes, quads, hamstrings, calves, tibialis anterior and all the foot muscles. The exercise can also test for the integrity of the knee ligaments, as well as be a little bit of a balance challenge.

How to perform the isometric split stance lunge:

Begin in a standing position

Step one foot forward around 2 to 3 feet (longer than your average step)

Keep your feet about shoulder width apart

Maintain your trunk tall and aligned over your hips

Gently bend both knees until you reach around a 90° angle at the knee, hip, and ankle joints

Hold this position for the allotted time

If you’re struggling:

Put a hand against the wall to help with balance

If knees are uncomfortable, lunge to a lesser depth until they become accustomed to the range

Standards:

General fitness: 2 minutes per leg

2 minutes per leg Athletic level: 5 minutes per leg

5 minutes per leg Take a rest between legs when testing your endurance

The isometric split stance lunge is so effective because it works all of the lower body muscles while building joint integrity. It also challenges unilateral balance, helping with fall prevention.

Common mistakes: not bending the knees far enough to stimulate the quads and glutes, having too narrow of a base, losing your upright posture, and coming up off the heel on the front leg.

Kneeling on Swiss Ball: Your Balance and Stability Test

The kneeling Swiss ball exercise challenges all of the core musculature, all the proprioceptors, and your vestibular system.

How to perform kneeling on Swiss ball (start slow and safe!):

For beginners:

Put the ball in a corner of the room

Place your hands on the wall for support

With control, place one shin on the Swiss ball and let your weight sink into it

When comfortable, bring the other leg up so both shins are on the ball

Keep your hands on the wall and get comfortable for at least 60 seconds

Progressing:

Once you’ve mastered 60 seconds, slowly take one hand off the wall

When comfortable, slowly bring the second hand off the wall

Once mastered against the wall, bring the ball away from the wall and try without support

This exercise is so valuable largely because it tests your vestibular system. Remember, the vestibular system is our inner ear system and is a main component of maintaining balance and avoiding falls. Additionally, this exercise works all of your core muscles in a reactive fashion, which again can really help manage slips and falls.

Standards:

General fitness: 60 seconds

60 seconds Athletic level: 3 minutes

Common mistakes: trying to get up on the ball too fast, not utilizing wall support in the beginning, and making any sudden movements.

How to Track Your Progress

First and foremost, give yourself credit for showing up and putting in the effort. Remember that it takes time for the body to change:

Timeline for body changes:

Weeks 1-2: Largely neurological and coordination changes

Largely neurological and coordination changes Weeks 4-8: Generally hypertrophy (muscle growing) phases

Generally hypertrophy (muscle growing) phases Weeks 9-12 and beyond: Generally ligament and tendon changes

If you can’t achieve the standard fitness times:

Don’t worry! Simply jot down your time

Each week try to add around 10 to 15% increase in time

If you already hit the general fitness standards, practice until you can hit the athletic standards

Once you can consistently hit the athletic standard, it’s time to increase the difficulty or find new exercises for your program

