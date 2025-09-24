This 10-Minute Routine Builds More Strength Than an Hour at the Gym After 40

Building total-body strength becomes especially important as you head into your 40s. After your 30th birthday, you begin to lose muscle mass at a rate of 3% to 8% every decade. In addition, bone density declines, leaving you more susceptible to injury and longer recovery time. To ensure your body stays in killer shape, we spoke with an expert who shares a 10-minute workout that builds more strength than an hour at the gym. Because, let’s be honest: Carving out time for long gym sessions can sometimes feel impossible.

According to Renee Moten, a certified personal trainer since 1990 and a myoskeletal therapist for 15 years, strength training is more crucial than ever after 40. This is due to several key reasons: hearing and vision changes, weight gain, arthritis, and balance.

Moten says those over 40 must focus on functional/corrective exercise rather than machine and barbell training, with the exception of marathon runners or those training for triathlons, Ironmans, etc.

Below, Moten breaks down a 10-minute workout that will keep you strong and fit after 40.

This 10-Minute Routine Builds More Strength Than an Hour at the Gym

One-Leg Calf Raises

Stand tall, balancing on one leg, facing a wall. Rise onto the ball of your standing foot. Hold for a moment at the top, then lower. Keep your core activated throughout for balance. Repeat on the other side. Complete 30 reps.

4 Classic Exercises That Reverse Aging Faster Than Cardio

Standing Toe Raises

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart, arms relaxed at your sides. Lift your toes up toward your shins, keeping your heels firmly planted on the ground. Hold for a moment at the top, then lower. Complete 30 reps.

Slider Reverse Lunges

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart, with a slider placed under your left foot. Slowly slide your left foot back and lower into a lunge. Make sure your front (right) heel stays grounded. Press back up. Repeat on the other side. Perform the exercise for 1 minute.

5 Bodyweight Moves That Build Core Power Better Than Gym Equipment After 40

Sit-to-Stand

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Begin seated, crossed-legged on the ground. Try to stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support. Perform 30 reps.

Plank

Place your hands under your shoulders. Press into the pads of your fingers and hug your inner arm toward your armpit. Walk your feet out to hip-width. Engage your abs, squeeze your buttocks, and pull upward through your quads. Hold the position for 1 minute.

This 5-Minute Morning Routine Builds More Strength Than Hour-Long Workouts After 50

Single-Leg Glute Bridges

Lie flat on your back with bent knees, feet flat on the floor, and arms at your sides. Press your lower back into the ground. Extend your left leg straight out. Press through your right heel to lift your glutes off the floor and toward the ceiling. Squeeze your glutes at the top. Lower with control. Perform 25 reps.

Pushups

​​Start with a high plank with hands under your shoulders and your body straight. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor. Maintain a long, straight body as you lower. Press back up, straightening your arms. Perform 25 reps.

5 Simple Daily Leg Exercises To Improve Your Balance After 40

Pilates Hundreds